Africa


#DoMore and #GetMore: The full Biz Sponsorship menu

29 May 2023
Issued by: Bizcommunity.com
Make your selection from the full menu of Biz Sponsorships - where your sponsorship aligns with your brand purpose, among like-minded business audiences and issues in your sector. Biz Sponsorships ensure your brand a seat at the table, at the centre of companies and people, in the heart of your chosen industry, in the heart of your business community!
Credit image: Anna Shvets |
Credit image: Anna Shvets | pexels.com

Select the sponsorship that aligns with your brand from the full Biz Sponsorship menu below:

1. Portal and Sector Sponsorship: Choose the option that puts your brand top-and-centre of your industry portal with multiple opportunities to be seen by your target business audiences:

All industries
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
HOT NOW: Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
HOT NOW: ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
HOT NOW: ICT
Legal
HOT NOW: Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing]
[[https://www.bizcommunity.com/advertise/marketing-media Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel
View all Biz Portal Sponsorships>>

2. Content Feature Sponsorships:

Choose ready-made, relevant special reports, to make a great impression and get great impressions:

May: Africa Month
The companies and people driving business prosperity on the African continent Visit>
HOT NOW: June: Youth Month
The imperative of youth development, shaping the future of their industries Visit>
July: Property Revamped
Property innovations addressing societal and environmental matters in SA
August: Women's Month
Celebrating the success of female business leaders in South Africa (SOLD) Visit>
September: Africa's Legal All Stars
The continent's best and brightest legal minds, selected by Law.com International's African Legal Awards.
HOT NOW: January 2024: BizTrends:
Thought leadership from the most respected industry leaders, trendspotters and analysts across 19 sectors Visit>

Newsmaker:

Interviews with talented professionals rising up the ranks in their fields. Visit >
Startup Story : (Sponsored by NSBC)
Profiling innovative startups disrupting their industries. Visit >

Behind the Selfie:

Multi-industry column, get to know the people behind the job title. Visit >
HOT NOW: Behind the Brand Manager:
Educational and inspiring, spotlighting the driving forces behind the brands we know and love. Visit >

Rising Star:

Profiling standout final-year students in the advertising and media industry, who share their aspirations, award-winning work and visions for the future of their industry. Visit >

Farming for the Future:

Agri-industry leaders on climate-conscious solutions.

HIV Today:

SA's new five-year action plan for HIV kicks off this year.

Startup Mentoring:

Founders of thriving SMEs for local entrepreneurs to learn from
HOT NOW: Music Exchange:
Music industry maestro Martin Myers’s weekly prominent and up-and-coming musicians and music industry leaders. Visit >
HOT NOW: Orchids & Onions:
Brendan Seery's lighthearted and entertaining angle on the week’s standout advertising campaigns. Often among Bizcommunity’s most read top story headlines. Exclusive on Bizcommunity each Monday. Visit >

View all Biz Content Feature Sponsorships>>

3. Event Sponsorships:

Your access to A-list audiences of winners and leaders in your industry. Gives your brand more impressions, more excitement and more goodwill when seen to be supporting leading industry events with end-to-end exposure on Biz:

March: IAB Bookmarks Awards & Summit Visit >
April: Prism Awards Visit >
May: The One Show Awards Visit >
Advertising Week Africa Visit>
HOT NOW: June: Cannes Lions Visit >
HOT NOW: July: Nedbank IMC Conference Visit >

Future of HR Summit EXPO & Awards

HOT NOW: October: Loeries Creative Week Visit >
November: AfricaCom Visit>
Pendoring Awards Visit>
View all Biz Event Sponsorships>>

Makes possible the best possible content, for the best possible exposure on Biz

Biz Sponsorship options allow your brand purpose to be seen in the heart of your chosen industry and allow us to do more in the heart of your business community.

We’d love to advise you on how you can do more on Biz. Talk to us about great Sponsorship deals.

Issued by Bizcommunity.com 2 May 2023

We'd love to advise you on how you can do more on Biz. Talk to us about great Sponsorship deals.

Bizcommunity.com
Where 370 companies in 18 industries trust Biz Press Office newsrooms to publish corporate content, on Africa's indispensable B2B news media. Enquire about a newsroom like this for your company on sales@bizcommunity.com



