Marketers, we love what you're doing... now you can #DoMore with sponsorship

In marketing, the term brand association refers to all the characteristics and qualities that come to mind when thinking of a particular product, service or brand. Positive brand association influences not only consumer purchase decisions but also other business decision-making, company values and marketing activity.

Sponsorship deals, whether of traditional media, social media, sports or entertainment channels, have long been regarded as a powerful and effective way to communicate brand values, by association.

The B2B media has become a great place to extend positive brand associations, being seen in a trusted business environment with aligned brand values and audiences.

A recent memorable example of brand association via media sponsorship has been Mercedes Benz’s 2016 underwriting of the South African content platform Beautiful News, which cleverly positioned the automotive brand as central to positive narratives and demonstrated the potential that brands have in helping to steer important business and societal conversations.

Bizcommunity’s dedicated B2B platforms allow brands to cultivate the positive associations of business confidence in our region, by aligning sponsor brands with content that enables, inspires, educates and motivates in a valuable African business media space.

When people think of a specific brand, certain qualities or characteristics come to mind. These associations then become rooted in the minds of consumers and are what differentiate one brand from another…but where do you get the information you need? Maddie Duke ~ Lantana.com

Along with creative campaigns, good design and sound consumer insights, B2B media sponsorship can be a valuable part of the marketing mix for advertisers and marketers.

