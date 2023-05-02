Industries

Africa


Newzroom Afrika marks 4-year milestone with new offerings and refreshed lineup

2 May 2023
Issued by: Newzroom Afrika
Newzroom Afrika celebrates an eventful four years this month with continued innovation and the launch of a new campaign tackling an issue close to the hearts of viewers - that of load shedding.
Newzroom Afrika marks 4-year milestone with new offerings and refreshed lineup

The channel will be introducing daily videos on social media wrapping up the top stories of the day at 6pm, as well as a load shedding campaign which will shed light on this thorny subject.

The month of June sees a refreshed lineup of talent with the much-anticipated return of Newzroom Afrika’s own Cathy Mohlahlana, who will continue to co-anchor The Pulse with Stephen Grootes from 5-6pm, before she is joined by Thembekile Mrototo to form a dynamic duo in the prime-time 6-8pm slot.

Mrototo, who has quickly established himself as a burgeoning talent in his own right, will then take over for a solo stint between 8-9pm, where he will continue with focused, punchy and relevant news.

Newzroom Afrika marks 4-year milestone with new offerings and refreshed lineup

Thabo Mdluli will round off programming for the day as he takes the wheel from 9pm till midnight with a viewer-centric slot version of In Focus, designed to get the audience involved.

Another new programme is a documentary hour every Saturday at 7pm, which will air again on Sundays at 10am.

“These changes reflect the continued evolution of Newzroom Afrika to grow with viewers, remain fresh and always a step ahead,” said CEO Thabile Ngwato.

“Building on the enthusiasm shown for our new Nguni news service on Mzansi Wethu (DStv Channel 163), Newzroom Afrika is innovating and developing as we mark four phenomenal years since launch,” Ngwato said.

Newzroom Afrika
Newzroom Afrika is a premier South African 24-hour TV news channel broadcasting in Southern Africa, East and West Africa
