Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comBataMSC Artisan AcademyDistellPerfect WordOld Friends Young Talent (OFyt)DUKEGfK South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Retail Marketing News South Africa

SA's first shopper marketing awards launch

2 May 2023
The first Outstanding Shopper Marketing Awards (OSMA), to be held on 1 November, have been launched by Shop! South Africa, the new trade association dedicated to enhancing retail environments and experiences.
Source © Joephoto The first Outstanding Shopper Marketing Awards (OSMA) have been launched by Shop! South Africa
Source © Joephoto 123rf The first Outstanding Shopper Marketing Awards (OSMA) have been launched by Shop! South Africa

The association is calling on the shopper marketing industry for entries and sponsors.

“As the retail market evolves and consumer behaviour changes, it’s more important than ever to recognise shopper marketing as an approach that goes beyond traditional marketing to create more immersive and personalised buying experiences for consumers,” says Shop! global development director, Leo van de Polder.

Global annual awards

Around the world, the Shop! OSMA awards have become the industry’s major annual awards contest, with the intent to recognise and reward best practice, innovation, and excellence in shopper marketing.

"What sets the awards apart are their focus on shopper programmes and executions that change shopper behaviour and deliver results," says Shop! SA managing director, Di Wilson.

“Where other awards recognise the creative industry, we recognise shopper marketing. The Shop! OSMA Awards celebrate creativity, innovation and excellence in-store, online and throughout the shopper path to purchase. It’s all about moving the dial, increasing the bottom line, changing consumer behaviour and driving shopper conversions,” says Wilson.

Image supplied. Despite shifting shopper behaviour due to tough economic conditions the FMCG retail sector remains the jewel in the South African economy crown
FMCG retail sector remains the jewel in the South African economy crown - despite unsettled economy

28 Apr 2023

Categories and markets

Shop! has already launched a call for entries in five categories and six markets.

The categories are:

  • Shopper Marketing Campaign of the Year
  • Integrated Marketing Campaign
  • Experiential Activation
  • Digital & Mobile
  • Cause Related

The market categories are:

  • FMCG – Formal Grocery
  • FMCG – Health and Beauty
  • FMCG – Informal
  • FMCG - Wholesale / Cash & Carry
  • Telco – Electronics
  • Liquor

Shop’s global membership includes major retailers, agencies with shopper and digital offerings, production houses, POS manufacturers and brands.

Enter the Shop! OSMA Awards here

NextOptions
Read more: retail, retail marketing, shopper marketing, retail services, Leo van de Polder, Di Wilson

Related

Justine: Celebrating 50 years of local beauty & skincare
Justine: Celebrating 50 years of local beauty & skincare1 hour ago
Image supplied. Despite shifting shopper behaviour due to tough economic conditions the FMCG retail sector remains the jewel in the South African economy crown
FMCG retail sector remains the jewel in the South African economy crown - despite unsettled economy28 Apr 2023
Image supplied. Takealot.com's load shedding solutions buyer expert, Jenny Ruyter, brings some lightness to South Africans amid all the literal darkness
Finding some light (relief) with Takealot28 Apr 2023
Source:© Bizcommuniy.com Craig Hannabus asks if load shedding is forcing the township economy to go international
Load shedding: Forcing the township economy to go international?25 Apr 2023
David Ashdown, CEO of Vuka Group. Source: Supplied.
#BehindtheSelfie: David Ashdown, CEO of Vuka Group6 Apr 2023
Retail brands join in on April Fool's Day shenanigans
Retail brands join in on April Fool's Day shenanigans3 Apr 2023
Source: ©tanialerro -
Delivering distinctive experiences imperative for FMCG brand growth24 Mar 2023
The benefits of in-store advertising
Smart MediaThe benefits of in-store advertising9 Mar 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz