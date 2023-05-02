SA's first shopper marketing awards launch

The first Outstanding Shopper Marketing Awards (OSMA), to be held on 1 November, have been launched by Shop! South Africa, the new trade association dedicated to enhancing retail environments and experiences.

The association is calling on the shopper marketing industry for entries and sponsors.

“As the retail market evolves and consumer behaviour changes, it’s more important than ever to recognise shopper marketing as an approach that goes beyond traditional marketing to create more immersive and personalised buying experiences for consumers,” says Shop! global development director, Leo van de Polder.

Global annual awards

Around the world, the Shop! OSMA awards have become the industry’s major annual awards contest, with the intent to recognise and reward best practice, innovation, and excellence in shopper marketing.

"What sets the awards apart are their focus on shopper programmes and executions that change shopper behaviour and deliver results," says Shop! SA managing director, Di Wilson.

“Where other awards recognise the creative industry, we recognise shopper marketing. The Shop! OSMA Awards celebrate creativity, innovation and excellence in-store, online and throughout the shopper path to purchase. It’s all about moving the dial, increasing the bottom line, changing consumer behaviour and driving shopper conversions,” says Wilson.

Categories and markets

Shop! has already launched a call for entries in five categories and six markets.

The categories are:

Shopper Marketing Campaign of the Year



Integrated Marketing Campaign



Experiential Activation



Digital & Mobile



Cause Related

The market categories are:

FMCG – Formal Grocery



FMCG – Health and Beauty



FMCG – Informal



FMCG - Wholesale / Cash & Carry



Telco – Electronics



Liquor

Shop’s global membership includes major retailers, agencies with shopper and digital offerings, production houses, POS manufacturers and brands.

Enter the Shop! OSMA Awards here