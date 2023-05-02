SA's first shopper marketing awards launch

The association is calling on the shopper marketing industry for entries and sponsors.
“As the retail market evolves and consumer behaviour changes, it’s more important than ever to recognise shopper marketing as an approach that goes beyond traditional marketing to create more immersive and personalised buying experiences for consumers,” says Shop! global development director, Leo van de Polder.
Around the world, the Shop! OSMA awards have become the industry’s major annual awards contest, with the intent to recognise and reward best practice, innovation, and excellence in shopper marketing.
"What sets the awards apart are their focus on shopper programmes and executions that change shopper behaviour and deliver results," says Shop! SA managing director, Di Wilson.
“Where other awards recognise the creative industry, we recognise shopper marketing. The Shop! OSMA Awards celebrate creativity, innovation and excellence in-store, online and throughout the shopper path to purchase. It’s all about moving the dial, increasing the bottom line, changing consumer behaviour and driving shopper conversions,” says Wilson.
Shop! has already launched a call for entries in five categories and six markets.
The categories are:
The market categories are:
Shop’s global membership includes major retailers, agencies with shopper and digital offerings, production houses, POS manufacturers and brands.
Enter the Shop! OSMA Awards here