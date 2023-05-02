Industries

Justine: Celebrating 50 years of local beauty & skincare

2 May 2023
It is 50 years since the introduction of Justine's first product into the local market.
Image supplied. This year Justine celebrates 50 years

Celebrating half a century, today the personal care, cosmetics and fragrance brand is a South African beauty phenomenon.

“The Justine story is a remarkable South African story that speaks of resilience, agility and adaptation to evolving marketing conditions as well as constant innovation that continues to be on the leading edge of beauty lovers’ needs,” says Mafahle Mareletse, MD of Avon Justine in Turkey, Middle East & Africa.

“It is a noteworthy case study that casts confidence on South Africa’s capability and limitless potential to use science and nature to produce world-class beauty products. Most importantly, it is an empowering lesson to entrepreneurs on the value of identifying gaps in the market and finding solutions to narrow those.”

Source © The Practice Group
First Justine retail store opens

22 Dec 2022

How it started

The brand’s story starts with the skincare product boom in the 1970s, when Veronica Devine could not find a suitable product for her needs and as a result founded the company with cosmetic chemist, Paul Symes.

Founded on the premise of empowering women to be independent active participants in the economy, the brand offered women income-earning opportunities by being Justine Consultants.

“The brand remains committed to the promotion of women in science through the involvement of female scientists in the development of Justine products,” elaborates Mareletse.

“As a proudly South Africa brand, we have strict policies that ensure we employ local people since Justine products are manufactured locally.”

Mareletse adds that in their 50th year and going forward they will continue making considerable investment in the community through involvement in the Thuthukisa together foundation which promotes early childhood development.

“Also the eradication of breast cancer remains a paramount priority for Justine and we will persevere with supporting breast cancer causes and being frontline activists against the disease.”

Tupperware business on the brink of collapse
Tupperware business on the brink of collapse

14 Apr 2023

The next 50 years

Looking forward to the next 50 years, Mareletse emphasises that Justine will embrace the opportunities that present themselves through advanced technology and the digital economy.

“Currently, the beauty brand has leveraged e-commerce and implemented Justine e-stores where consultants have access to their own stores, the Justine Grow App enables business owners to recruit new consultants.

“Free digital brochures made available to customers to share and order and the Justine On App helps consultants to run their businesses, pay accounts and access a variety of innovative beauty products to share on social media to woo customers.”

The brand is also celebrating its golden jubilee this May by honouring the entrepreneurs who have been by its side, changing lives and sustaining the brand.

With its 50th birthday celebrations, Justine is introducing a series of special offers, discounts, surprises, and delights on skincare, cosmetics, and fragrance products.

retail, direct marketing, branding, Avon Justine, Mafahle Mareletse

