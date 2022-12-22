First Justine retail store opens

Keku Legodi, a Justine consultant, a beauty entrepreneur who sells Justine products, has become the first owner of a Justine retail store that will sell Justine products directly to the public at Mall of the North in Polokwane.

This follows the brand’s recent announcement of plans to put beauty entrepreneurs in good stead to benefit economically from the growth of the beauty and personal care industry in Africa.

With the size of South Africa’s beauty and personal care market expected to grow to R75bn by 2025, the introduction of Avon Justine’s retail channel is an opportune moment for beauty entrepreneurs in South Africa and SADC regions to increase their customer base and share of wallet.

Economic benefits of the beauty, personal care and cosmetics market

Avon Justine’s business and sales model is based on direct selling which affords scores of consultants countrywide with the opportunity to be entrepreneurs by selling Justine products and earning an income from the revenue generated.

In living up to its promise of aiding consultants to reap the benefits of a growing beauty industry, Avon Justine is introducing a retail channel in the form of physical retail stores and kiosks.

“The launch of the retail store at Mall of the North is part of a new retail channel we are rolling out nationally which is in line with our commitment to empowering women with opportunities to fully derive the economic benefits of the beauty, personal care and cosmetics market,” says Mafahle Mareletse, managing director for Avon Turkey, Middle East & Africa.

“It is important to note that our core direct selling channel will remain a supreme driver of company revenue. The new retail channel that we are launching is a supplementary revenue stream to enable our Beauty Entrepreneurs to maximise optimally on customer reach, accessibility and increased earning opportunities.”

Avon International’s omnichannel strategy

Mareletse says that the first phase of the retail channel launch will be in metropolitan cities, of which Polokwane is one, to test the overall viability of the channel. “A handful of stores will be opened and once we have seen positive results, the opportunity will be available for consultants and business owners in all regions in which we operate in.”

The retail channel launch is in line with Avon International’s omnichannel strategy to increase revenue and reach higher income areas that Avon Justine has not been able to penetrate through its core direct selling model.

“It also aims to provide our consultants and business owners with the opportunity to access higher income consumers, and afford customers an opportunity to physically test, trial and experience Justine products.

“The goal is to also achieve greater brand awareness, and further establish our brand as one that offers quality products at an affordable price to the everyday woman while building a future-fit organisation that is agile and sustainable,” adds Mareletse.

“I’m very much humbled and excited that the many years of hard work and dedication to my passion for beauty have culminated into this historic moment where I’m able to own a franchise of one of South Africa’s leading beauty brands,” says Legodi, a Limpopo-based Justine consultant who has been a beauty entrepreneur since 2011.

“It’s heartwarming to experience Justine’s commitment of creating better futures for women in real life by creating such opportunities for ordinary but hard-working women like myself to be significant players in the beauty industry.”