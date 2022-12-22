Woolworths announces new partnership with logistics company Pargo

Woolworths' customers will now be able to shop the full range of Woolworths fashion, beauty and homeware, with the option to pick up their online orders at nearby Pargo click-and-collect pickup points following the retailer's announcement of its new partnership with logistics company Pargo.

In a move to strengthen its extensive online delivery network, the Pargo-powered process allows customers to benefit from shopping online, while also being able to enjoy the convenience of collecting their parcels from a location and time convenient to them – providing customers more choice and convenience.

“We realise that some of our customers are not always available to receive parcels delivered to them. Parcel pick-up will not only bolster our omnichannel value proposition, but it will further provide our customers with convenient solutions that suit their individual lifestyle.

"This partnership will now allow us to offer another reliable delivery option to our growing click-and-collect customer base,” says Liz Hillock, director of online and mobile at Woolworths.

Piloted in the Western Cape

The Pargo Click & Collect service will initially be piloted in the Western Cape with over 250 pickup points across the province, with plans to phase in in-store collection points and making this service available on the Woolies app in the new year.

“The Pargo and Woolies partnership has come a long way and is a great start to a long-term relationship," says Adam Sack, Pargo head of inside sales and client success.

“Woolies fashion, beauty and home customers will now enjoy the convenience and reliability of Pargo Click & Collect with optionality at checkout when browsing their favourite products online.

"We look forward to working with Woolies in taking their online customer shopping experience to the next level with a superior best-in-class last mile delivery solution from Pargo,” adds Sack.

During the pilot, the service will only be available on the Woolies website (www.woolworths.co.za). Customers can place their orders online.

When the parcel arrives at the chosen pickup point, customers will receive an email notification with a five-digit code that they will use to retrieve the parcel, along with their ID. Customers have 8 days to collect their parcel from their chosen pickup location.

See a list of the pick-up points here.