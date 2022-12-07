Woolies Dash delivery service expands to more areas in SA

Woolworths is expanding its Dash online delivery service to more locations along the coast of South Africa. It's now available for the first time in Langebaan, Simon's Town, Mossel Bay, George, Knysna, Plettenberg Bay, Jeffreys Bay, Margate and Richards Bay.

Woolies Dash was recently integrated into the main Woolworths App as the retailer aims to deliver a true omnichannel shopping experience through its app. The integration means customers can now benefit from WRewards and online promotions, and can use vouchers as well as Woolworths store and credit cards.

“As demand for online shopping continues to grow, we have continued to focus our investments on optimising the online shopping experience and order fulfilment across all our delivery networks. The introduction of Dash into our main app has been successful, with cart sizes increasing as customers also make use of product ratings and reviews, and other new and exciting features in the app. Over 70% of online food sales now emanate from the Woolworths app,” says Liz Hillock, director of online and mobile at Woolworths.

New services, improvements ahead of festive season

The updated Woolies App also brings the retailer's food, fashion, beauty and home departments together into one platform. In partnership with M24 Logistics, significant upgrades have been made to the Johannesburg warehouse for fashion, beauty and home online orders. Woolworths says the shift has brought more efficiency which contributed to a substantial uplift in order processing over the Black Friday period.

The retailer will be offering next-day ‘Express’ delivery for fashion, beauty and home this year, so for those who have left shopping a bit late. Woolworths Online scheduled delivery offers additional coverage for holiday spots a little further away from Woolies’ stores including Pringle Bay, Betty’s Bay, Kleinmond, Hermanus, Stanford, Wilderness, Sedgefield, St Francis Bay, Port Edward, Southbroom, Ramsgate, Port Shepstone and more.

November also saw the launch of Click and Collect for fashion, beauty and home, in partnership with Pargo, in over 250 areas in the Western Cape, with plans to phase in Woolworths in-store collection points and make this service available on the Woolies app in the new year.

Woolworths has also expanded its liquor offering. Customers in the V&A Waterfront and Somerset Mall areas can now shop wine, whiskey and other spirits via the online and Dash on-demand delivery options. An additional two new stores will be launching in Hout Bay, Cape Town and Town Square, Johannesburg in December, with a broad selection of beverages.

“Convenience and ease remain top of mind for many shoppers during the festive period. We know that customers are also concerned about ordering and receiving their last-minute essentials on time, and we are delighted to be able to bring the convenience and ease of shopping to our digital platforms. We will continue to build on our new omnichannel offering and have some exciting plans in the pipeline for the New Year,” adds Hillock.