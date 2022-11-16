Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bullion PR & CommunicationSappiBusiness Partners LimitedHellopeterMpact PlasticsMpactQuickEasy SoftwareBluegrass DigitalInsight SurveySakhumnotho Group HoldingsDistellLGNielsenIQOnPoint PRGreenCapeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

E-commerce News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

  • Call Centre Inbound Agent Johannesburg
  • Graphic Designer Johannesburg
  • E-commerce Manager – Products and Catalogues Cape Town
  • E-commerce Manager – Content and Optimisation Cape Town
  • E-Commerce Controller/Online Coordinator Durban
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Uber Eats to grow 'dark' grocery store concept in SA

    16 Nov 2022
    Uber Eats has launched a 'dark' grocery store, called Uber Eats Market, in partnership with Smart Kitchen Co. The grocery store opened its virtual doors in August 2022 piloting in some areas of Cape Town, and is now available in nine locations across Johannesburg and Cape Town offering grocery items, such as alternative dairy products and meats, that customers would normally find in a commercial store.
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    "We decided to work with Smart Kitchen Co. to allow us to offer a wider selection to meet the ever-changing needs of consumers. We also wanted to trial an initiative that would truly allow us to experiment and tap into the power of the platform to enable a better grocery shopping experience," said Cikida Gcali-Mabusela, general manager for grocery and new verticals for Uber Eats sub-Saharan Africa.

    "Since going live on the app, the store has become the highest-performing non-restaurant store on the app, with 149% growth month on month. User response is a testament that consumers appreciate the convenience of getting anything they need within minutes at the touch of a button,” she said.

    The delivery company described the move as its debut into quick commerce, and Gcali-Mabusela noted that the quick commerce trend has seen explosive growth worldwide in recent years, and is now taking off in South Africa. She is confident that Uber Eats can be a key driver of this growth as the company gears itself to be a "leading delivery platform" by embracing the shift to a virtual mall concept in the country.

    PnP Groceries platform launches on Mr D
    PnP Groceries platform launches on Mr D

    4 Oct 2022

    Diversifying driver earnings: R1.9m from top box advertising

    In addition to announcing its Uber Eats Market strategy, the company also published the results of its 2022 Earners Survey, which showed that 88% of delivery people use the platform as a primary source of earnings. According to the report, the two main reasons why drivers choose to operate their business on the Uber Eats App include the flexibility and freedom that comes with being an independent contractor (86%); and the economic opportunity it brings (65%).

    Charles Mhango, head of operations for Uber Eats sub-Saharan Africa said, “The feedback from delivery people is one of our biggest sources to understanding the realities that they face. It also helps us to be responsive in a way that is meaningful to them.

    “This year’s survey is significant because it came at a time when we implemented various features and initiatives as our way of optimising the platform to best suit the needs of delivery people. Some of these include price increases to help with the rising cost of living, new and improved safety interventions, as well partnering with industry-leading organisations to further improve earnings.”

    One such organisation is top box delivery bike media advertiser MotionAds, which provides delivery people with an opportunity to earn more money through top box advertising in South Africa. Since the initiative went live in April 2022, Uber Eats has seen a 232% uptake rate of delivery people who have opted in, with over R1.9m of revenue earned by delivery people. Available in six cities across South Africa, these branded top boxes have travelled 6,8 million kilometres to give brands additional exposure.

    Mhango added, “We are humbled by the positive feedback from delivery people on our continuous efforts to maximise their earnings. While we are proud of the strides made, we know there is still a lot more work to do. We will be launching an exciting programme for delivery people this December called Uber Eats Pro. The programme is designed to recognise their efforts by rewarding them with points that may eventually be redeemed.

    Source:
    Uber Eats and MotionAds team up to advertise on bikes

    2 Aug 2022

    Ramping up driver safety

    In addition to supporting the earning generation capabilities of delivery people and helping them get the most out of their time on the road, Uber Eats said it understands that they face numerous risks and challenges. While delivery people have indicated through the survey that they feel safer and know about the safety features, Uber Eats said it will continue addressing safety risks.

    To counter these risks, the business has over time implemented some additional safety features including an in-app private emergency assistance button, helmet detection, safety checklist, and 24/7 in-app support.

    “Additionally, delivery people have Partner Injury Protection provided by AIG Insurance which provides on-trip cover from the time of acceptance of a delivery request. They also have access to the emergency contacts feature, which will be used by Uber’s Incident Response Team to contact the delivery person's next of kin in case of an accident and/or for insurance purposes,” said Mhango.

    NextOptions
    Read more: online retail, food delivery, retail delivery, Uber Eats

    Related

    #SnackOnThis: Marijuana delivery, tobacco bans, and human rights abuse
    #SnackOnThis: Marijuana delivery, tobacco bans, and human rights abuse5 hours ago
    Pick n Pay launches dedicated online homeware platform
    Pick n Pay launches dedicated online homeware platform8 Nov 2022
    Mamongae Mahlare, Takealot Group CEO. Source: Takealot
    Takealot Group to extend reach in towns and townships4 Nov 2022
    How African online retail will grow to the next level
    AfriGISHow African online retail will grow to the next level3 Nov 2022
    Victoria’s Secret Love Cloud campaign 2022. Source: Supplied
    Victoria's Secret to buy online lingerie startup Adore Me for $400m2 Nov 2022
    Source: Massmart
    How Walmart has helped Massmart ramp up e-commerce31 Oct 2022
    Retail innovation rising above economic turbulence
    Retail innovation rising above economic turbulence19 Oct 2022
    Mike Smollan, chief growth and innovation officer at Smollan. Source: Supplied
    Smollan invests in eComplete14 Oct 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz