    PnP Groceries platform launches on Mr D

    4 Oct 2022
    Mr D's new grocery delivery service in partnership with Pick n Pay is now live on the Mr D app. The grocery platform is the result of a commercial services agreement signed by Pick n Pay and the Takealot Group earlier this year allowing Mr D app users to order groceries from the supermarket for speedy delivery to their door.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    “This new dedicated grocery shopping experience with Pick n Pay through the Mr D app allows customers to shop over 10,000 food and grocery products – at the same price as in-store – for delivery in an hour. It really ups the convenience factor for customers,” says Alexander Wörz, CEO of Mr D.

    “We have made the shopping journey delightfully easy for customers to browse and buy, with every product listed by aisle or occasion.”

    Wörz explains that the shopper experience is aligned to the in-store experience and pricing, with the ability to earn Smart Shopper points on all orders, as well as eBucks when shopping groceries on the app.

    Source: Supplied
    Pick n Pay and Takealot partner to launch grocery platform on Mr D

    17 May 2022

    300 stores by December

    The new PnP Groceries on Mr D service is currently being piloted in selected areas in Cape Town and Johannesburg and will rapidly expand to 300 stores nationwide by December 2022, extending to all areas Mr D currently covers, as well as some new ones.

    “Pick n Pay is a loved South African household brand. It is a phenomenal opportunity for us to collaborate with the company. Customers place the order on the Mr D app, Pick n Pay does the picking in its stores, and Mr D’s delivery partners then collect and deliver the order to the customer,” says Wörz.

    Servicing growing online grocery demand

    Vincent Viviers, executive co-head of omnichannel at Pick n Pay, believes that pairing Pick n Pay’s 55 years of grocery experience with the Takealot Group’s technology and delivery network, will deliver a world-class on-demand shopping experience for customers.

    “The demand for online grocery shopping has grown rapidly, and there is huge potential for further growth. By working alongside the Takealot Group and Mr D, we will give customers the best and most reliable on-demand offer in South Africa,” says Viviers.

    #EcomAfrica: Partnership, a pandemic and a pivot - the formation of Pick n Pay Asap
    #EcomAfrica: Partnership, a pandemic and a pivot - the formation of Pick n Pay Asap

    By 10 May 2022

    Takealot Group CEO Mamongae Mahlare comments, “We need to keep innovating and collaborating to ensure we become more efficient in delivering on our promises and serving our customers. Partnerships such as these unlock significant value and opportunity, leading to new business models and employment opportunities that result in more of our people being able to work and contribute to growing our economy.”

    Pick n Pay CEO Pieter Boone said, “We are hugely excited by this launch, which is an important part of our Ekuseni strategic plan. Our goal is to make life easier, more exciting, and more affordable for our customers. Working with the Takealot Group, we have developed a highly scalable offer which will give many more customers the opportunity to buy Pick n Pay groceries online, delivered by Mr D.”

    Read more: online retail, Pick n Pay, Mr D, retail delivery, grocery retail, grocery delivery, Takealot Group, Vincent Viviers, Pieter Boone, Mamongae Mahlare

