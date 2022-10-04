Woolworths integrates shopping apps in omnichannel push

On-demand grocery service Woolies Dash will no longer be a standalone app as Woolworths has moved to incorporate the service into its main mobile app, the Woolies App.

Source: Woolworths

The upgrade will see the retailer’s two digital apps integrate into one shopping platform, with a key focus on offering customers an "elevated and richer one-stop shopping experience" through a single touchpoint, the retailer said, describing itself as the "first retailer in South Africa to offer an integrated omnichannel shopping experience through its app".

Woolworths will now offer three key online delivery modes based on customer preference: scheduled delivery (which has a broad regional footprint and allows for unlimited basket size), click and collect (which is free for customers) as well as on-demand Woolies Dash (convenient same-day shopping).

App driving e-commerce sales

Woolies Dash has been operating as a standalone app as a startup business process, however, with its exponential growth, Woolworths will now bring this service into its main app service offering, providing more of the enhanced features that regular online shoppers are used to.

“A seamless omnichannel experience is at the heart of strategy. Our customers have expressed their preference to have one app to do all of their Woolies shopping and manage their services. With over 1.8 million users on the Woolworths app, it’s the world of Woolies in the palm of your hand,” said Liz Hillock, head of online.

The Woolies App offers in-app shopping, barcode scanning, find-in-store features, WRewards and Woolworths Financial Services. Over 50% of the retailer’s already e-commerce sales emanate from the app, and the retailer expects this to accelerate further by introducing Woolies Dash on-demand into the main platform.

Some of the features that Dash shoppers can look forward to in the new integrated app include:

Three Woolies Food delivery options in one place - scheduled delivery, click & collect and on-demand

Access to online product promotions and the option to redeem WRewards vouchers

WRewards and Myschool virtual cards and information

Product ratings and reviews

Personal shopper in-app chat

The option to add a tip at checkout

Order progress alerts and live driver tracking

Switch to fashion, beauty and home shopping direct from Woolies Dash

Full suite of Woolworths Financial Services

Inspiring daily content and access to store locator, barcode scanning to shop products or find-in-store

Scaling to 100 stores

“Woolies Dash has grown incredibly fast; we’re running at 95% early and on-time deliveries and we’re focused on taking it to the next level. By integrating our apps, we’re also making some core ‘backstage’ and operational improvements that will allow us to exceed customer expectations.

“We’re also scaling our service to 100 stores across South Africa. We look forward to keeping our customers updated on our progress as we build out the best omnichannel service aligned to our vision of delivering The Difference – anytime, anywhere, anyhow,” adds Hillock.

To allow for a smooth transition, app transition will be in phases by store from 27 September to 6 October, with Woolies Dash no longer taking orders from 7 October 20220. Users can download the Woolies App on Google PlayStore and the Apple App Store.