Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comSappiMpactEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Manufacturing News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Manufacturing jobs

  • Sales Representative Johannesburg
  • Finance Manager Makhado
  • PackMark Administrator Durban
  • DTP Designer/Operator Cape Town
  • Print Operator Johannesburg
  • Part-time Fit Model Cape Town
  • E-commerce Assistant Pretoria
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    SA factory activity contracts in September - Absa PMI

    4 Oct 2022
    By: Bhargav Acharya
    South African manufacturing activity contracted in September as extensive power cuts weighed on production and new sales orders declined, a survey showed on Monday, 3 October.
    Source: Reuters/Rogan Ward
    Source: Reuters/Rogan Ward

    The seasonally-adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was at 48.2 points in September from 52.1 points in August, falling below the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction.

    "Even if it does not have a direct impact on curtailing output, some respondents flagged that load shedding (power cuts) weighs on demand for their products due to lower activity elsewhere," Absa said in a statement.

    Concerns over the persistence of power cuts by state power utility Eskom, the health of the global economy and the lingering impacts of higher borrowing costs likely aided the negative sentiment, it said.

    Electricity outages in Africa's most industrialised nation has reached record levels this year as Eskom, saddled with unreliable coal-fired power stations, has struggled to meet demand.

    NextOptions

    About Bhargav Acharya

    Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo
    Read more: Absa, manufacturing production, manufacturing sales, SA manufacturing, Absa Purchasing Managers' Index, Absa PMI, Bhargav Acharya

    Related

    Image supplied: Malebogo Naticia Molokoane's artwork
    Absa L'Atelier reveals category winners1 hour ago
    Finding funding for your studies
    MSC Artisan AcademyFinding funding for your studies9 Sep 2022
    Source: ©Thitinai Permsawat via
    South African manufacturing output rises 3.7% in July9 Sep 2022
    TFG-Tapestry deal: Boon for SA manufacturing, job creation
    TFG-Tapestry deal: Boon for SA manufacturing, job creation5 Sep 2022
    Food and Beverage Growth Coalition launches in Cape Town
    Food and Beverage Growth Coalition launches in Cape Town2 Sep 2022
    Source: Reuters
    Drone delivery picks up in Africa as Jumia partners with Zipline1 Sep 2022
    KZN Liquor Industry Symposium empowers women in micro-manufacturing
    KZN Liquor Industry Symposium empowers women in micro-manufacturing22 Aug 2022
    Source: Reuters.
    South African rand surges as dollar sinks on US inflation data11 Aug 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz