South African factory activity rises in July - Absa PMI

The seasonally-adjusted PMI for the factory sector was at 52.4 points in July compared to 45.7 in June. A reading above the 50-point mark shows growth.
"In these months (May and June), significant policy uncertainty remained and hurt demand," local bank Absa, which sponsors the survey, said in a statement, referring to South Africa's national election in May and its aftermath.
The business activity sub-index and new sales orders also rose in July.
"The improvements suggest that on-hold orders are now being realised and translated into better activity," Absa said.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.Go to: https://www.reuters.com/