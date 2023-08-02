Manufacturing Manufacturing
    South African factory activity rises in July - Absa PMI

    By Bhargav Acharya
    1 Aug 2024
    South African manufacturing activity rose in July, a Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) survey showed on Thursday, as both domestic and global demand picked up.
    Image source: cottonbro studio from
    Image source: cottonbro studio from Pexels

    The seasonally-adjusted PMI for the factory sector was at 52.4 points in July compared to 45.7 in June. A reading above the 50-point mark shows growth.

    "In these months (May and June), significant policy uncertainty remained and hurt demand," local bank Absa, which sponsors the survey, said in a statement, referring to South Africa's national election in May and its aftermath.

    The business activity sub-index and new sales orders also rose in July.

    "The improvements suggest that on-hold orders are now being realised and translated into better activity," Absa said.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Bhargav Acharya

    Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; editing by Bate Felix and Gareth Jones
