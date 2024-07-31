Finance Economy
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

SAICAAsk AfrikaCoronationAfrican ResponseSauce AdvertisingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Economy News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    US congress shows strong bipartisan support for Agoa reauthorisation

    31 Jul 2024
    31 Jul 2024
    At the 21st African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) Forum, South Africa's stance was to reset and foster partnerships, focusing on industrialisation, strengthening state capacity, and job creation.
    Source: AGOA.info. Florie Liser, president and chief executive officer of Corporate Council on Africa (CCA).
    Source: AGOA.info. Florie Liser, president and chief executive officer of Corporate Council on Africa (CCA).

    “As the dtic [Department of Trade, Industry and Competition] family, we regard the Agoa Forum as a crucial engagement reinforcing the strong economic ties between South Africa and the United States and our African continent,” Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau said.

    He said the mutually beneficial economic and trade partnership was highlighted by the more than 600 US businesses operating in South Africa and with over 1.3 million jobs created in sub-Saharan Africa.

    The minister was addressing the media in Cape Town on Tuesday to present some of the major outcomes that emanated from the two international engagements, Agoa and the 14th Brics+ held in the United States and in Moscow, Russia, recently.

    Parks said South Africa received strong bipartisan backing from the US Congress and colleagues in the US Administration for the re-authorisation of Agoa.

    Enhancing Africa's integration

    Proposals presented by the South African delegation included the extension of Agoa for stability, improved rules of origin, and adjustments to the eligibility review process to preserve regional value chains and enhance Africa’s manufacturing capabilities.

    “The importance of maintaining these value chains was emphasised, with calls for Agoa enhancements to support the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) integration.

    “Agoa and AfCFTA should be viewed as complementary forces crucial for Africa’s economic integration rather than as separate entities.

    “Agoa has significantly expanded Africa’s access to US markets, while AfCFTA aims to create a unified continental market by eliminating tariffs and fostering economic co-operation among African nations,” Parks said.

    Source: @USAID_SAfrica/X. Congratulations to Lesotho’s Jalad Africa who emerged as Regional Exporter of the Year at the Southern Africa Regional Exporters Awards held on 26 July in Gqeberha, South Africa. The awards are part of a collaboration between the US Government through @USAID and @ecdc_developec. .
    #AGOA2024: Standard Bank highlights partnerships, opportunities

    26 Jul 2024

    Parks said to fully leverage both frameworks, Agoa’s provisions should be enhanced to support AfCFTA’s goals.

    “This includes extending Agoa to provide trade stability, improving rules of origin to streamline the integration of regional value chains, and adjusting the eligibility review process to reflect AfCFTA’s progress,” he said.

    Aligning trade frameworks

    The minister said by aligning Agoa with AfCFTA, Africa can create a more cohesive economic structure that boosts intra-African trade, enhances manufacturing capabilities and integrates regional economies into the global market and driving sustainable growth across the continent.

    “I would like to commend deputy minister Andrew Whitfield for his exceptional facilitation during the highly contested meeting that determined the host nation for Agoa in 2025. He navigated such a challenging and contentious environment skillfully. DM Whitfield's adept handling of the situation was crucial in achieving a balanced and effective outcome.

    “Equally, deputy minister Zuko Godlimpi represented South Africa at the pivotal Brics+ trade ministers' meeting. A key from the Brics+ meeting was to call for a predictable, fair and equitable trade environment consistent with WTO’s rules as crucial for advancing economic prosperity,” the minister said.

    The outcomes emanating from the Brics+ meeting included, among others:

  • The need for co-ordinated multilateral action on climate change and expressed concerns about unilateral measures like the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) impacting developing countries. Furthermore, the ministers agreed to ensure climate measures respect WTO commitments and resist discriminatory practices.

  • The potential of e-commerce to enhance market access and economic growth with calls for developing international rules and standards to address challenges such as cross-border taxation and data privacy.

  • The role of SEZs in driving economic growth and investment was discussed, with a commitment to sharing best practices.

    • Parks said both the Agoa Forum and the Brics trade ministers meeting were fundamental in advancing international trade relations and economic co-operation.

    “These engagements underscore the importance of co-operative trade relations in shaping a more equitable and sustainable global economy.

    “They both underscore South Africa’s commitment to pursue transparent and strategic partnerships with both our Global North and Global South partners guided by the global policy and programmatic blueprints such as the SDGs, the Paris Climate Accord, the AU’s Vision 2063, and our very own NDP,” Parks said.

    Read more: African Union, AGOA, AfCFTA
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

    Related

    Source: Reuters.
    US-Africa programme should be extended through 2041, Senate Democrat says
     7 Nov 2023
    Source: Wikipedia. Trade, Industry and Competition Minister, Ebrahim Patel.
    Patel backs Agoa reauthorisation and trade boost
    6 Nov 2023
    Source: Reuters.
    Africa-US trade programme needs at least 10-year extension, AU says
     3 Nov 2023
    Source:
    Agoa trade deal talks: South Africa will need to carefully manage relations with the US and China
     30 Oct 2023
    Source: Reuters.
    The African Union becomes a permanent member of the G20
    11 Sep 2023
    Source: African Rainbow Energy. Patrice Motsepe, Brics Business Council chairperson.
    #BRICS2023: Brics Business Council chair urges swift implementation of AfCFTA
    23 Aug 2023
    Organisation of African Geological Surveys, AU sign MoU to promote development in Africa
    Organisation of African Geological Surveys, AU sign MoU to promote development in Africa
    9 Feb 2023
    Source: Supplied.
    African Development Bank to commit $10bn to end hunger on the continent
    30 Jan 2023
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz