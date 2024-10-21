Finance Markets & Investment
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

AfriGISAICPA & CIMAUCT Graduate School of BusinessSAICAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Markets & Investment News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    South African rand slips as investors eye inflation data

    By Bhargav Acharya
    21 Oct 2024
    21 Oct 2024
    South Africa's rand slipped against a stronger dollar on Monday, 21 October 2024, as investor focus shifts towards local inflation figures due later this week.
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    At 0706 GMT, the risk-sensitive rand traded at 17.64 against the dollar, 0.3% weaker than its previous close.

    The dollar index was last up about 0.15% against a basket of currencies as bets rose of another potential Donald Trump presidency.

    "The South African rand whipsawed last week as the USD gained across the board," said Jee-A van der Linde, senior economist at Oxford Economics.

    On Wednesday, 23 October 2024, Statistics South Africa will release monthly inflation figures, which will provide further clues on the central bank's interest-rate trajectory.

    Analysts expected more disinflation in September after price pressures dipped in August, which paved the way for the first interest-rate cut by the South African Reserve Bank in four years.

    On the stock market, the Top-40 index was up 0.1% in early trade.

    South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 2.5 basis points to 9.305%.

    Read more: Statistics South Africa, South African Reserve Bank, Oxford Economics, Bhargav Acharya
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz