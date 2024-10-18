Mental Health Month: Transforming financial fears into hopeful futures

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, African Bank is taking a stand to shine a light on the connection between financial trauma and mental health, encouraging South Africans to address financial struggles with a renewed perspective.

Financial trauma is a very real experience for millions, stemming from a variety of causes such as debt, bankruptcy, job loss or sudden financial downturns. These experiences often leave lasting impacts on mental health, contributing to conditions such as anxiety, depression, and chronic stress.

What is financial trauma?

Financial trauma can arise when individuals face distressing financial situations that leave them feeling vulnerable or powerless. Common causes include mounting debt, the emotional aftermath of bankruptcy, job loss, or financial crises that create a lingering fear around money management. These experiences often translate into feelings of shame, guilt, and helplessness, making it difficult to rebuild a positive relationship with finances.

The mental-health impact of financial trauma

When left unresolved, financial trauma can manifest in various mental-health symptoms. Some individuals may avoid financial discussions altogether, while others engage in compulsive spending or experience chronic stress. This cycle can lead to long-term emotional distress and unhealthy behaviours that further complicate financial recovery.

Common signs that someone may be experiencing financial trauma include:

Avoiding discussions about money or bills.

Feeling paralysed by financial decisions.

Compulsive spending or overspending to cope with stress.

Chronic anxiety related to financial situations.

Difficulty sleeping due to stress over finances.

Developing a healthy mindset towards money

African Bank believes that healing from financial trauma is not only possible but essential for improving overall mental health. Reframing one’s mindset towards money is an important step in the recovery journey. Rather than focusing on past mistakes, individuals can start shifting their thoughts towards growth, progress, and long-term financial health.

Here are key strategies for developing a healthier relationship with money:

Reframe negative thoughts: Recognise and challenge self-defeating thoughts about money, replacing them with more constructive, empowering beliefs.

Focus on progress, not perfection: Financial recovery is a journey. It's important to focus on small wins and gradual progress rather than trying to achieve perfection overnight.

Practise self-compassion: Healing from financial trauma involves self-forgiveness and kindness. It's crucial to be patient with oneself while working through financial difficulties.

Take the first steps towards recovery: Whether it's creating a budget, seeking financial advice, or opening up about money concerns, the first step is often the hardest but most important. African Bank is here to support consumers on this journey towards financial freedom and peace of mind.

You are not alone. Healing from financial trauma takes time, but with the right tools and support, anyone can overcome it. This Mental Health Awareness Month, African Bank encourages everyone to take those first steps, no matter how small.

African Bank remains committed to supporting South Africans on their financial wellness journey. With tools, advice, and compassionate financial products, we aim to help consumers manage their financial health, reduce stress, and focus on their overall wellbeing as best as we possibly can through our various offerings.