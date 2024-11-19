Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Health and Safety Specialist - Mining Cape Town
Ramaphosa calls for Zama Zama human rights to be respected
More than 1,000 illegal miners have resurfaced in recent weeks but police said last week that hundreds could still be underground. Local residents and human rights groups have criticised authorities for blocking their supplies.
In a weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa said the situation was precarious and could potentially turn volatile.
The Stilfontein mine is a crime scene where the offence of illegal mining is being committed. It is standard police practice everywhere to secure a crime scene and to block off escape routes that enable criminals to evade arrest.
Ramaphosa urged the police to respect the miners' rights and not put their lives at risk and said his government would work with the mining industry on the issue of illegal mining.
The police will carry out their duties and responsibilities to bring the illegal miners to the surface safely.
Illegal mining has thrived in South Africa through small-time pilfering and organised criminal networks, costing the economy billions of rands in lost income and royalties.
It was unclear if those still in the mine were unwilling or unable to get out.
The SABC said that volunteers had brought 12 miners to the surface since last Wednesday.
Source: Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.Go to: https://www.reuters.com/