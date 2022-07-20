Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Business and Arts South AfricaFlow CommunicationsShowmaxPrimedia BroadcastingOgilvy South AfricaBabyYumYum.co.zaWavemakerFCB JoburgAsk AfrikaMediaHeads 360DistellHaveYouHeardiContact BPOSpark MediaDentsuEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Technical Investment Writer - Financial Services Cape Town
  • Integrated Marketing Communications Project Coordinator Johannesburg
  • CRM Coordinator - Renowned ISP Cape Town
  • Head of Marketing - Sports Entertainment Platform Johannesburg
  • Marketing Administrator Johannesburg
  • Growth Marketing Manager Cape Town
  • CRM Coordinator Cape Town
  • Marketing Assistant Cape Town
  • Digital Marketing Analyst - Financial Services Sector Cape Town
  • Marketing Executive Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Email personalisation event replay: 8 mistakes you may be making... and how to avoid them

    20 Jul 2022
    Issued by: Everlytic
    Everlytic recently hosted an event in the UK with keynote speaker Kath Pay, a best-selling author and Email Marketing Thought Leader Award winner. At this event, Kath revealed the eight ways that many marketers go wrong when they personalise their emails. And now, the recording is available as a free replay.
    Email personalisation event replay: 8 mistakes you may be making... and how to avoid them

    Why email personalisation?

    At the UK event, Kath Pay shared some potent statistics about why email personalisation is important, like:

    But why do stats like this matter? Because, as Kath revealed, consumers want a personalised experience. They want the corner-shop experience when the shopkeeper knew you personally and gave you treats that they knew you’d love.

    In today’s online marketplace, the best way to replicate this experience is using email personalisation.

    Learnings from the replay

    The event replay gives viewers ideas on how to stay ahead of their competitors, ensuring that they give customers the enhanced customer experience they long for. Viewers learn things like:

    1. What can go wrong when marketers are overwhelmed by email personalisation and how to address it
    2. How and when to use covert and overt personalisation, and when personalisation can get too much
    3. The risks of over-segmenting email databases, what to look out for, and how to avoid it
    4. How to use copy and tone of voice to simulate personalisation when marketers don’t have the resources for more advanced tactics
    5. Why lifecycle automations get so much engagement and how marketers can maximise their campaigns using them
    6. How to test email marketing correctly to increase customer lifetime value
    7. Why marketers should be using dynamic content to increase engagement, revenue, and customer retention
    8. Why having a journey-wide personalisation strategy is key to boosting ROI

    How to watch the replay

    Marketers who are new to email personalisation or looking to enrich their current strategy can join Everlytic and Kath Pay to uncover the eight ways that they may be going wrong when personalising emails – and how to avoid them to stay ahead of their competitors. They just need to register for the free replay here.

    More about Kath Pay

    Kath is one of the UK’s leading email marketers, having won the Email Marketing Thought Leader of the Year award from the ANA/EEC in 2021. Her best-selling book, Holistic Email Marketing, also won the Highly Recommended award for the Sales & Marketing category in the Business Book Awards in 2021.

    About the Everlytic platform

    Everlytic is the bulk communication and automation platform that helps you grow. From day one, it enables you to send out bulk communication and automatically manage your database, then it empowers you, step-by-step, to maximise your messaging and increase sales with personalisation and automation. Get a demo here.

    NextOptions
    Everlytic
    Everlytic is the leading Cloud Marketing Software solution in South Africa. Every day hundreds of top South African and international companies use our software to send millions of messages to their customers and subscribers. With our bulk and transactional email and SMS engines you can manage all of your digital communications from one central hub. Whether it be newsletters and notifications, to statements and system generated messages, Everlytic is the leader in ensuring top delivery rates.



    Related

    Supplied.
    2022 Bookmark Awards live event to celebrate the power of togetherness27 Jun 2022
    Optimise your email delivery systems to improve your marketing return
    EverlyticOptimise your email delivery systems to improve your marketing return2 Jun 2022
    Source: © ra2studio
    Bulk emailing: by no means a straightforward and simple affair10 May 2022
    #BizTrends2022: 5 trends shaping marketing and communication in 2022
    #BizTrends2022: 5 trends shaping marketing and communication in 202216 Feb 2022
    JD Engelbrecht, MD, Everlytic
    Email marketers focus on conversion metrics for results4 Feb 2022
    Understanding customer-centric content marketing for better email engagement
    EverlyticUnderstanding customer-centric content marketing for better email engagement27 Oct 2021
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz