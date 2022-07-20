Email personalisation event replay: 8 mistakes you may be making... and how to avoid them

At the UK event, Kath Pay shared some potent statistics about why email personalisation is important, like:
But why do stats like this matter? Because, as Kath revealed, consumers want a personalised experience. They want the corner-shop experience when the shopkeeper knew you personally and gave you treats that they knew you’d love.
In today’s online marketplace, the best way to replicate this experience is using email personalisation.
The event replay gives viewers ideas on how to stay ahead of their competitors, ensuring that they give customers the enhanced customer experience they long for. Viewers learn things like:
Marketers who are new to email personalisation or looking to enrich their current strategy can join Everlytic and Kath Pay to uncover the eight ways that they may be going wrong when personalising emails – and how to avoid them to stay ahead of their competitors. They just need to register for the free replay here.
Kath is one of the UK’s leading email marketers, having won the Email Marketing Thought Leader of the Year award from the ANA/EEC in 2021. Her best-selling book, Holistic Email Marketing, also won the Highly Recommended award for the Sales & Marketing category in the Business Book Awards in 2021.
Everlytic is the bulk communication and automation platform that helps you grow. From day one, it enables you to send out bulk communication and automatically manage your database, then it empowers you, step-by-step, to maximise your messaging and increase sales with personalisation and automation. Get a demo here.