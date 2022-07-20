Industries

    20 Jul 2022
    Issued by: Business and Arts South Africa
    As part of the Cultural Producers Programme (CPP) launched in March 2022, the CPP Showcase will launch on Wednesday 20 July 2022 at P72, 72 6th Street, Parkhurst.
    Cultural Producers Showcase

    According to Basa head of research, Madeleine Lambert, CPP is a response to the need for expanded capacity and skills in the creative economy and is presented by Business and Arts South Africa, Common Purpose South Africa, and Manchester International Festival. CPP is supported by the British Council Creative Economy programme, which provides assistance to cultural organisations, festivals, artists, and creatives, building networks between sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and the United Kingdom (UK) to create art, collaborate, develop markets and networks, and share artists’ work with audiences. "The CPP showcase has been created by the cohort of young cultural producers from the programme, with micro-grants from CPP and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), and hosted by P72 Projects," she explains.

    While transient in nature, P72 nevertheless makes its mark on contemporary ideation, through a multi-discipline/multi-function hybrid space enabling open platform curatorial projects and facilitating collaboration across multiple genres, mediums, and continents, making it an ideal space for the collective narrative of TH[!S] US [AN]THOLOGY, a multi-talent creative collaboration comprising chambers of imaginings; installations and performances that portray ancient indigenous heritage, contemporary AR, fashion, remembrance, and ritualistic practice

    Visitors can enjoy an immersive experience that embraces a range of local artistic talent, including an interactive and playful intervention by Mandisa Buthelezi, Luke Draper, Lebogang Mashifane, Siwaphiwe Mgoboza, Chumisa Ndakisa, and Xabiso Vili; a collection of site-specific fashion/performance interventions from Hector Dibakoane, Lesiba Mabitsela, Khaya Masipa and Hannah van Tonder; a celebration and preservation of the Khoi San/Khoe heritage and identity by Darion Adams, Deidre Jantjies, Nadine Mckenzie and Robyn-Lee Pretorius; collective expression of grief metamorphosing into celebration from Ash-Leigh La Foy, Tegan Peacock, Niamh Walsh-Vorster and Thobile Ximba; and an interdisciplinary exploration of sacrifice in the pursuit of power, status, money, and love by Kutlwano Kepadisa, Mzwakhe Khachela, Jane Mpholo, Zandile Nongogo, and Promise Nyalungu

     Running until the end of this month, the CPP recruited a core cohort of 25 mid-career creative and cultural producers, as well as an extended cohort of over 120 cultural sector workers, in an intensive leadership and practical skills programme. This innovative programme dovetails seamlessly with Basa’s overall 25-year anniversary celebrations and Basa’s role in shaping the future of artistic endeavours in South Africa.  

    The CPP Showcase is open for public viewing from 9am – 4 pm, 21–23 July 2022.

    For more information, contact Lethabo Khumalo on az.oc.asab@ppc.

    Business and Arts South Africa
    Business and Arts South Africa (BASA) is an internationally recognised South African development agency which integrates the Arts into, and contributes to, Corporate's commercial success. With a suite of integrated programmes BASA encourages mutually beneficial partnerships between business and the arts.
    Business and Arts South Africa, The Industrial Development Corporation



