BMW: Transforming to a digital, customer-centric approach

BMW South Africa completed its first completely online car sale ever in South Africa in 2001. Nearly a decade later, the company has transformed its overall strategic direction to a digital, customer-centric approach.

Supplied. Nikita Achadinha, brand manager – BMW Group South Africa

Turning everything on its head

Testing the waters

High expectations

Before 2020 BMW did not think about its customers, simply pushing messages out. But in 2019 that changed as the call came to put customers first and serve them where they wanted and when it suited them.It was a massive mind shift for the company says Nikita Achadinha, brand manager for BMW Group South Africa, who was involved in the transformation.A speaker at the recent New Generation Awards #NewGenTrends in Marketing Conference, held at The Venue, Melrose Arch in Gauteng, she says that South Africa was the pilot market for the online platform that would eventually be used by BMW all over the world.Achadinha joined the company a decade ago as its social media specialist tasked with developing the content/media strategy for the BMW and BMW Motorrad brands across the relevant social media sites to ensure lead targets and engagement objectives were met.She says she was all fired up for her role, but instead, she was told to buy Facebook Likes. “Our competitors had more followers and more likes, so I was told to buy likes.”This changed when the call to digitally transform came. “The organisation had to look at itself critically. It was hard with many late nights because we knew just how much had to change and the amount of work involved,” she says.It meant turning everything on its head.“Dealers had been using the same system for decades and the business operated in silos. A complete IT restructure was undertaken. All the systems had to talk to each other if we were going to be able to have online sales.”It also meant an organisational restructure. “The team changed as new roles were adopted and others were made redundant.”The company developed a new marketing strategy, onboarded a data team, built a system to collect data and employed a media planner. “The data would inform our marketing strategy. Our eventual goal was for everything to work together like a well-oiled machine,” Achadinha says.When everything was finally in place, they decided to test the waters.“A campaign to launch our new approach would show a BMW in different locations, such as on Table Mountain, to demonstrate that now you can buy a car from us anywhere and at any time,” she explains.The plan was for the campaign to go live in March 2020. “But Covid changed all of that. We had to can the campaign and quickly work on a new campaign directed at consumers who were now at home.”This, she adds was just one of many challenges they had to contend with when they launched. “At the time we had been battling a supply with semi-conductors. It felt like endless challenges, but we still went live in 2020.”Once they went live, expectations were high.“When the results did not come in instantly, management was concerned, but we persevered. We had never sold cars in this way,” she says.Achadinha says it is only now that they are only starting to see the results.“With the new system, we were able to slim down our communication. We had 146% better creative performance and 85% lower creative production costs,” she says.“We found that consumers will engage with the brand if the offering is relevant to them when they want it and only then will it lead them down the purchase funnel. For us, this is a three to six months journey,” she explains.She says to be successful you must drive your agenda, be motivated, and show proof. “It helps if management has a clear vision and makes it their mission to understand what you are doing, then it filters down easily,” she says.