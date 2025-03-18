Social media's impact: Driving business strategies from marketing to ROI

What started in a Harvard dorm room in 2003 as a tool for social networking has since evolved into a powerful driver of commerce, marketing, and consumer engagement. Facebook alone has grown from 1 million users in South Africa to an estimated 28–30 million today.

Clara de Wet, CEO of Uppe Marketing says social media has moved from a social connection to a business necessity (Image supplied)

I remember when social media first appeared in my life. I was 14, and a friend introduced me to this thing called Facebook.

At the time, I was more consumed with playing The Sims on our desktop, making careful selections at Musica to purchase a single CD with my favourite songs, and using Encarta CDs for assignments.

The highlight of my week was a DVD night, and my second-hand Samsung D600 was the ultimate cool gadget.

Who could have imagined that 17 years later, social media would revolutionise the world?

Gen Zs now navigate life with iPhones, generate TikTok content daily, and consult ChatGPT for instant answers. The landscape has changed drastically, far removed from my Millennial teenage reality.

What was once a luxury for businesses is now an existential necessity.

Consumer insights and the power of personalisation

Consumer behaviour drives marketing decisions.

The rapid digital shift forced brands to engage with consumers where they spend most of their time—on social media.

This shift provided access to unprecedented consumer insights, transforming marketing into a data-driven science.

Today, generic messaging no longer works.

Consumers demand personalisation, expecting brands to cater to their specific needs and preferences.

User experience (UX) has extended beyond digital interactions to physical products and services.

A handwritten note from Yuppiechef with every order placed online, for example, adds a personal touch that sets it apart from competitors who send only a bland, impersonal receipt.

The numbers speak for themselves

Access to real-time data and analytics has redefined Return on Investment (ROI).

Success is no longer measured solely by sales figures but also by engagement metrics, conversion rates, and behavioural patterns.

A/B testing has become a crucial tool, allowing businesses to refine their messaging and optimise content for specific target audiences.

The algorithm advantage

Imagine standing on a stage before a diverse audience, with just 30 seconds to deliver a compelling message.

Traditional advertising often felt like this—a broad, unfocused effort to capture attention.

Social media changed the game, allowing businesses to segment audiences into highly targeted groups.

Targeted advertising has had significant financial implications, making marketing efforts more cost-effective and measurable.

With precise audience targeting, companies can allocate budgets efficiently, justify ad spend, and adjust campaigns in real time based on

performance data.

The path forward

While the benefits of social media are undeniable, businesses must navigate this landscape responsibly.

Ethical considerations, data privacy, and consumer trust should be at the forefront of every strategy.

The fundamental principles of consumerism remain unchanged - people seek connection, affirmation, and belonging.

As marketers, we must remember that we are also consumers.

The same curiosity that led me to explore Facebook years ago now drives my approach to leveraging its evolving features for business success.

My advice? Evolve responsibly. Stay (highly) informed, adapt strategically, and ensure that social media works for you and your business - not the other way around.