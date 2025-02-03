Cultural shifts impact on digital design

From a design perspective, 2025 is expected to bring with it a mix of technological advancements coupled with nostalgic revivals and a strong focus on sustainability. Cultural shifts will continue to influence digital design strongly this year.

Source: © 123rf 123rf Rogan Jansen, co-founder and creative director, DashDigital looks at how cultural shifts impact digital design

It has been said time and again that design is a reflection of the society and culture from which it materialises.

It is very important to keep an eye on societal shifts like changing attitudes, globalisation or technological progress to get an idea of what will now or in the future be considered visually appealing.

From designs created to appeal to shorter attention spans, to the popularity of meme and gaming culture, designers must keep their finger on the pulse of our ever-evolving world to be successful in the designs they create.

Influence on design elements

When it comes to design in the digital space, the use of minimalist elements holds a lot more power than just pleasing aesthetics.

This is because it now speaks to a greater awareness of sustainability. Less is now certainly more.

And in a similar vein, design is becoming more and more conscious. This can be seen in inclusivity.

Designers are now taking greater steps towards representing people of all backgrounds and UX has been improved to accommodate people with disabilities too.

Brands are focusing more on transparency and connection with their audience as a result of shifts in culture.

Stories in design can now be more real and relatable to people’s lives, which has a greater positive impact than you think.

Challenges and opportunities of a global audience

As we move further and further into the 21st century, our world becomes more and more connected through the use of technology.

And what this has resulted in from a digital design perspective is that designers are now often creating work for a global audience, rather than a local one.

As a studio that has clients across the globe, we have encountered quite a few challenges when it comes to designing for worldwide users.

These include language barriers, varying aesthetic preferences and different cultural norms.

But as with everything, there are ways to overcome these issues and it’s always important to look out for the opportunities.

Global audiences give designers the power to explore innovative ideas, combine different aesthetics and work to create universally pleasing designs.”

The rise of global design trends

Designing for more than just one country or culture has given rise to international design aesthetics that have seen global design trends emerge.

Hybrid styles have been leading the charge because they allow designers to mix traditional and modern elements that culminate in a unique blend that appeals to a global audience.

However, this is largely only the case in the western world.

Differing internet speeds and performance are still considerations that halt global design trends from becoming the norm in all parts of the world.

With faster internet speeds in developed countries, designers have more freedom to be experimental in digital design, but until the developed world can match these speeds, designs need to remain fairly traditional, fitting in more with local specifications rather than global ones.

Looking ahead

Everything in the world around us is rapidly evolving and digital design is no different.

The advent of new technologies and the increasing influence of artificial intelligence (AI) are greatly impacting the way designers create and how users experience those creations.

However, just as important are considerations like the environmental impact of websites and the act of using technology to protect and share cultural heritage.

These combined with the creation of inclusive and respectful designs will become more and more significant as we make our way through 2025 and beyond.