Ogilvy Johannesburg announces new chief creative officer

Ogilvy Johannesburg has confirmed Kabelo Moshapalo will be joining the agency as its new chief creative officer on 1 November.

Moshapalo is currently the executive creative director at TBWA Hunt Lascaris.“I am delighted to be joining Ogilvy Johannesburg which has a proud history of producing work of a global standard. It is humbling to have been approached, and I look forward to continuing to offer the very best in creative thinking to our clients,” says Moshapalo.“A priority for myself and the creative team will be to meaningfully engage our enviable list of clients to ensure future growth and prosperity for their businesses.”Group CEO for Ogilvy South Africa, Enver Groenewald, says Moshapalo is globally recognised as a leading creative in the advertising industry.“We are very proud to have Kabelo lead our Ogilvy Johannesburg creative team. He is a man of immense talent and experience who has achieved a great deal in his career”.Previously Moshapalo held positions as creative director at Draftfcb, MESH and Hello Computer.This year he was a member of the Loeries Digital Communications judging panel, and has previously judged ADC New York, the Clios, the Lisbon International Advertising Festival, and the Bookmarks, where he is currently serving as the jury chair for the Marketing Panel.He has also adjudicated work across diverse categories, ranging from digital, mobile, social, content, TV, radio, design, experiential and creative effectiveness. His work has been awarded at major advertising festivals including Cannes Lions, ADC New York, The One Show, D&AD, Clios, and Webbys.In 2015 Moshapalo was featured in themagazine special edition.Born and raised in Soweto Moshapalo describes himself as a self-taught illustrator that traded his acrylic paints and paint brushes for the digital canvas, and has worked in the digital industry for over 17 years."I have a passion for ideas and bringing them to life", he says."I look forward to working with the diverse and culturally rich team at Ogilvy Johannesburg. Modern marketing cannot be created in a vacuum; it needs to find expression in cultural moments and brand purpose to be relevant while creating meaning in people's lives. This is the white space where creativity thrives and ideas make the biggest impact. This is the opportunity for growth."