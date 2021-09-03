Ogilvy Johannesburg announces new chief creative officer

Industries

Special Sections

More..

In the news

ATKASA - Digital Agency

Kriel & Co

Meltwater

The Innovator Trust

Ogilvy South Africa

Wavemaker

Havas Johannesburg

DMASA

RX Africa

KAYA 959

Topco Media

Innovate Durban

GL events South Africa

North-West University (NWU)

Bluegrass Digital

Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Digital-first brands dominate the 2021 Kantar BrandZ's Most Valuable South African Brands
    Digital-first brands dominate the 2021 Kantar BrandZ's Most Valuable South African Brands
    First National Bank retains top position with brand value of $2.7bn
    Takealot enters the ranking at No.23 with a brand value of $446m
    South Africans seek value and difference in stretched economy
    New analysis reveals four fundamentals that amplify brand equity     Issued by Kantar
  • The evolution of influencer marketing
    The evolution of influencer marketing
    Over the last 15 years, give or take a few months, no one can deny that influencer marketing has grown in leaps and bounds. But, as with many areas of the digital space, the last two years has seen it become an even more critical component of the marketing landscape. By Ryan McFadyen
  • #Fasa21: KFC's Akhona Qengqe on business survival and innovating for the future
    #Fasa21: KFC's Akhona Qengqe on business survival and innovating for the future
    Even Africa's biggest fast-food brand, KFC, has not been spared the devastating financial impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. But despite lost sales, and an uncertain economic trajectory, Akhona Qengqe, chief people officer at KFC Africa, is a firm believer in the resilience and agility of the franchising sector and the promising business innovation that's taking root in the midst of a crisis. By Lauren Hartzenberg
  • MetropolitanRepublic are the creatives behind #ILoveEatingRussians
    MetropolitanRepublic are the creatives behind #ILoveEatingRussians
    In August 2021 a story broke that seemed to suggest that South Africans eat Russians. No, not the sausage kind but actual Russian people. Of course, this was not true and it was later revealed that Eskort, in collaboration with their agency partners MetropolitanRepublic and 8909 had successfully pranked the entire country with their elaborate #ILoveEatingRussians integrated campaign.
  • Embedding purpose into brand - one woman at a time!
    Embedding purpose into brand - one woman at a time!
    While purpose-led marketing is not a new concept, there is no doubt that today almost every brand understands the need to drive purpose within their business, to create resonance with their brand by giving back to communities and ensuring that they are fit for the future buyers of today and the future. Issued by KFC South Africa
  • 'Less Drama' campaign is a change from traditional real estate marketing
    'Less Drama' campaign is a change from traditional real estate marketing
    Leadhome, the online estate agency that's revolutionising the South African real estate landscape - has dropped a number of ads in its new 'Less Drama' marketing campaign. The first ad developed in this campaign features a hilarious mix-up between a liquor store owner and a customer and was created to stand out in the traditional, stiff, world of real estate marketing.
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Ogilvy Johannesburg announces new chief creative officer

3 Sep 2021
Issued by: Ogilvy South Africa
Ogilvy Johannesburg has confirmed Kabelo Moshapalo will be joining the agency as its new chief creative officer on 1 November.
Ogilvy Johannesburg announces new chief creative officer

Moshapalo is currently the executive creative director at TBWA Hunt Lascaris.

“I am delighted to be joining Ogilvy Johannesburg which has a proud history of producing work of a global standard. It is humbling to have been approached, and I look forward to continuing to offer the very best in creative thinking to our clients,” says Moshapalo.

“A priority for myself and the creative team will be to meaningfully engage our enviable list of clients to ensure future growth and prosperity for their businesses.”

Group CEO for Ogilvy South Africa, Enver Groenewald, says Moshapalo is globally recognised as a leading creative in the advertising industry.

“We are very proud to have Kabelo lead our Ogilvy Johannesburg creative team. He is a man of immense talent and experience who has achieved a great deal in his career”.

Previously Moshapalo held positions as creative director at Draftfcb, MESH and Hello Computer.

This year he was a member of the Loeries Digital Communications judging panel, and has previously judged ADC New York, the Clios, the Lisbon International Advertising Festival, and the Bookmarks, where he is currently serving as the jury chair for the Marketing Panel.

He has also adjudicated work across diverse categories, ranging from digital, mobile, social, content, TV, radio, design, experiential and creative effectiveness. His work has been awarded at major advertising festivals including Cannes Lions, ADC New York, The One Show, D&AD, Clios, and Webbys.

In 2015 Moshapalo was featured in the Top 40 South Africans under 40 Destiny Man magazine special edition.

Born and raised in Soweto Moshapalo describes himself as a self-taught illustrator that traded his acrylic paints and paint brushes for the digital canvas, and has worked in the digital industry for over 17 years.

"I have a passion for ideas and bringing them to life", he says.

"I look forward to working with the diverse and culturally rich team at Ogilvy Johannesburg. Modern marketing cannot be created in a vacuum; it needs to find expression in cultural moments and brand purpose to be relevant while creating meaning in people's lives. This is the white space where creativity thrives and ideas make the biggest impact. This is the opportunity for growth."

Ogilvy South Africa
Ogilvy South Africa offers integrated creative advertising agency and marketing services from offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.
To celebrate Biz's 20th birthday month, get 20% off all rate card products:
Comment

Read more: Enver Groenewald, Ogilvy South Africa, Hello Computer, Hunt Lascaris, Kabelo Moshapalo

News


Show more
Let's do Biz