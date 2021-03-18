Marketing Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

7 reasons to join Rocketseed's email signatures partner program

18 Mar 2021
Issued by: Rocketseed

Add value for your customers. Add additional revenue channels... Add star quality email signature management.

An effective email signature management and marketing solution is now more important than ever.

Your customers want it, your ambition is to provide it – what more could you ask for? As the best-in-class email signature manager solution, we regularly receive enquiries from Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Licensed Software Vendors (LSVs) and marketing agencies across the globe asking about becoming a channel partner. With that in mind, we are delighted to announce the launch of the ‘Rocketseed Star Partner Program’!

Our partner program is designed to help you work smarter and increase the chances of success no matter what business model you have developed. We’re big believers in simplicity and our partners are too, so we’ve kept our simple user license model, allowing partners to grow their businesses and open up new lead opportunities – all with the full support of Rocketseed and its world-class email signature management solution.


Who is the ideal Rocketseed partner?

Are you an MSP or an LSV owning the Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365) or Google Workspace (formerly G Suite) relationship with your customers? Or perhaps your marketing agency is keen to open up a new channel for your clients? If your answer is ‘yes’… you’re perfectly placed to be a Rocketseed Star Partner and expand your orbit!

Email signatures are now more important than ever. It’s a huge opportunity.

Current ‘work from home’ conditions have made having the best email signatures more important than ever – both as part of your offer and for all your clients.

Email signatures, marketing banners and disclaimers are keeping remote-working employees on-brand, enabling cost-effective marketing when budgets are being squeezed and ensuring every employee email is legally compliant in these turbulent times.



Here are the 7 reasons why this means it’s time for you to get onboard and become a Rocketseed Star Partner!

As a Rocketseed Partner you will:

1. Deliver a best-in-class email signature solution

Professionally designed email signatures that are simple to deploy, 100% secure and optimised for mobile.

2. Solve real customer problems

Solve IT stresses with a centrally-controlled email signature solution for Microsoft 365Google Workspace and Exchange.

3. Give customers a new marketing channel

They can run interactive, targeted email banner campaigns for the whole customer journey and track every engagement.

4. Boost your margins

On Microsoft 365, Google Workspace and Exchange licenses and on deployment and services.

5. Grow average revenue per account

The added value of this service can make customers ‘stickier’ to your business, increasing customer retention and lifetime value.

6. Be supported at every step

With a dedicated account manager, co-marketing investment, continuous training and development plus 24/7 tech support.

7. Have a trusted partner

Rocketseed has 15 years experience, a Triple-A brand portfolio and a global support footprint between the USA and EMEA.

To discuss numbers, projections and deals in depth, simply book a presentation with our partnership team.


LET'S TALK PARTNERSHIPS



What you’ll be giving your customers

More than simply email signatures, that’s for sure.

Consistent branding and compliance is guaranteed with our sophisticated yet simple-to-use email signature management tool that gives your customers all-important central control over their employee email signatures.

Open up a new marketing channel for your customers with email signature marketing banners that transform every 1-to-1 email into an impactful, interactive marketing campaign channel, with advanced analytics and reporting and integrations, ensuring that every interaction is tracked and the data insights utilised.

As for the technology itself, the tool is light-touch, easy to install, 100% secure and displays on all devices – IOS, Android, Mac or PC and is Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace compatible.


Did we mention the support?

We take our partner support very seriously. We’ve built up trust over 15 years, along with a Triple-A brand portfolio and a global support footprint. We’re there with you every step of the way with:
  • Onboarding and initial interface training
  • A dedicated account manager
  • 24/7 emergency tech support
  • Best practice guidance
  • Pre- and post-sales support
  • Co-marketing investment
  • Continual development and training

For more service and support details, simply book a presentation with our partnership team.


LET'S TALK PARTNERSHIPS



Managed Service Providers and Licensed Software Vendors worldwide are successfully partnering with Rocketseed.


It’s why Rocketseed is Loved by Marketing. Trusted by IT. Preferred by Partners.

Ready to partner with Rocketseed?


LET'S TALK PARTNERSHIPS


Jack Shanes | Channel Partner Manager

Connect with Jack on LinkedIn



Rocketseed
Rocketseed is the first-choice email signature management software for both marketers and IT professionals across the globe, compatible with Office 365, Gsuite & Exchange.
Comment

News


Show more
Let's do Biz