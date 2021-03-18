Inaugural Integrated Marketing Communication (IMC) summit to focus on brand management

Top corporate players in Nigeria's media, marketing and advertising ecosystem have indicated intention to be part of the Marketing Edge inaugural virtual Integrated Marketing Communication (IMC) summit.
The players are Steve Babaeko, president of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria(AAAN); Femi Adelusi, president of the Media Independent Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MIPAN); Tade Adekunle, president of the Experiential Marketers Association of Nigeria(EXMAN); Oti Ukubeyinje, president of the Association of Digital Marketing Practitioners; and Emmanuel Ajufo, president of the Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN).
Other panellists also include: Preetesh Sewraj, CEO of Loeries; Ifeoma Dozie, director of marketing and communications at SSA, Mastercard; Nkiru Olumide Ojo of Standard Group Johannesburg; Tunji Adeyinka of GMD Republicom Group.
Also on the bill are is Andrew Hanlon, managing director of TVC Communications; Richard Iweanoge, GM of consumer marketing at MTN; Jude Odia, MD of Starcom Media Perspectives; Brenda Nwagwu, MD of QVT Media Ltd and Elo Umeh, CEo of Terragon Group.
This initiative is aimed at expanding the frontiers of advertising and marketing knowledge in the IMC sector. The quarterly virtual summit themed: “Brand Management Imperatives & Challenges in a Post-Recessionary Economy”, will be held virtually via Zoom on Thursday, 25 March 2021 between 9am-4pm.
The round table discussion will feature those outstanding professionals, titans and gladiators in the corporate world as speakers and panellists.
Speaking of the summit, John Ajayi, publisher and CEO of Marketing Edge, says it was another offering from the publication’s stable in setting the agenda for the industry and also fulfilling its objective of promoting the brand idea.
“We are excited to introduce Marketing Edge Quarterly IMC virtual summit as a premier event that will bring together the best minds in all IMC sectors at the highest level. This has become expedient in view of the fact these uncertain times call for collaboration and conversation as we adjust to the fast changing pace of the industry across sectors”
He continued: “As an agenda-setting publication, stakeholders expect much from us especially at this critical time. This is our little way of stimulating meaningful and result-oriented conversations in the IMC as it recovers from its myriads of challenges. It is also a way of accomplishing our self-appointed task of promoting the brand idea.”
To register and attend, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rK_soXDFQDmXQp920IV9ng
