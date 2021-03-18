Netflix joins forces with NFVF to fund 6 South African films

International streaming service Netflix has partnered with the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) to provide funding of R28m aimed at producing six South African feature films.
The agreement will see both partners contributing R14m each in support of the production of local films, which will include exclusive debuts on Netflix.
The NFVF, mandated to ensure the equitable growth of the audio-visual industry in South Africa, is excited to form this partnership as it looks to create new opportunities for emerging filmmakers in the local film industry after many productions locally and internationally had to be halted/postponed due to Covid-19 global lockdowns. The partnership will see six local films funded, categorised into two streams: four feature films, by emerging filmmakers, with a budget of R4m each and two fictional feature films, by established filmmakers, with a budget of R6m each.
The funding for the films will alleviate the pressure filmmakers face to raise additional funding and boost recovery of the creative industry from the pandemic, whilst ensuring job creation. All six films created from this fund will premiere on Netflix first.
We are excited as the NFVF to be partnering with Netflix and appreciate their investment into local content. The incorporation of digital platforms into our traditional processes can only benefit the industry further. We hope this is simply the start in what will no doubt be a long and fruitful relationship,” comments NFVF CEO Makhosazana Khanyile.
“The past year has been incredibly difficult with the pandemic hitting so many industries around the world. The creative community, that we are a part of, has supported us through the good times so we want to help them continue to create the stories our members love through the $1m Covid Relief Fund contribution we started last year in collaboration with SASFED and IPO to help below-the-line workers in South Africa’s creative industry and now, we’re excited to take this a step further with this joint fund with NFVF for above-the-line talent,” says Netflix’s director of content in Africa, Ben Amadasun.The submission portal will go live on 1 April 2021. All filmmakers, in accordance with the eligibility criteria, are welcomed to apply by visiting nfvf.praxisgms.co.za from 1 April 2021. More details will be available at www.nfvf.co.za.