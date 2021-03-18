Netflix joins forces with NFVF to fund 6 South African films

Have a great story to tell? The NFVF and @NetflixSA have the funding for you!



We're calling all filmmakers with stories in development to submit applications for their stories to be fully-funded. Call opens 1 April 2021.



Read more here: https://t.co/POsUia6HU7#LoveSAFilm pic.twitter.com/Wsqpw8dSR0