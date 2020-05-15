Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Let's talk about marketing after Corona

By: Chris Moerdyk, Issued by: Chris Moerdyk
Marketing, especially advertising, social media and sponsorship, is going to change radically even when Covid-19 is completely defeated.
Nobody right now, has any idea of exactly how the consumer will need to be treated in future. And if they do they’re just taking chances. Because the consumer psyche has changed beyond imagination.

I have been scouring the internet, researching post-Corona marketing strategies from around the globe and it seems that the most critical message is “don’t assume it will be business as usual and don’t try and go it alone…".

I believe, as do many of my peers in the strategic marketing business, that the solution lies in dialogue. Talking to individuals in the industry who have specific concerns and working together to create solutions. And making sure that all strategies are not written in stone but changeable.

So what I am doing, is offering one-on-one conversations on any convenient platforms such as Skype, WhatsApp Video, MS Meetings, Zoom, etc., with marketing or advertising managers in our corporates, ad agencies or PR consultancies.

The idea is to concentrate on specifics and for me to be a sounding board and convey what I have learned from my online research and discussions with my peers.

Advertising was already changing radically before Corona and as a result of Corona, social media has become an increasing powerful tool. The number of consumers adopting social media platforms has increased massively.

So, if you would like a one-on-one conversation, send me an email for a quote.

Chris Moerdyk's articles

About Chris Moerdyk

Apart from being a corporate marketing analyst, advisor and media commentator, Chris Moerdyk is a former chairman of Bizcommunity. He was head of strategic planning and public affairs for BMW South Africa and spent 16 years in the creative and client service departments of ad agencies, ending up as resident director of Lindsay Smithers-FCB in KwaZulu-Natal. Email Chris on and follow him on Twitter at @chrismoerdyk.

Chris Moerdyk's press office

Chris MoerdykChris Moerdyk, the former head of strategic planning at BMW SA , is an independent analyst and marketing advisor, consulting to several blue chip local companies and multinationals since 1997.
Read more: marketing, Corona, Chris Moerdyk, COVID-19

