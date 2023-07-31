Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comSo InteractiveStoneHOT 102.7FMEast Coast RadioBroad MediaOFM RadioeatbigfishClockworkDelta Victor BravoPrimedia BroadcastingCREATESA.TVDStv Media SalesDMASAIMC ConferenceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

ESG Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


OFM winter drives raise over R500,000 for Central South Africa

31 Jul 2023
Issued by: OFM Radio
This winter OFM, the Sound of Your Life, invited listeners, clients, and stakeholders to come and play their part for charity at various drives, including the popular Shoprite Checkers OFM Chip 4 Charity golf days and Boeries 4 Blankets fundraiser.
OFM winter drives raise over R500,000 for Central South Africa

More than R260,000 was raised during the Chip 4 Charity golf days and close to R280,000 during the Boeries 4 Blankets campaigns.

The OFM team visited Hartswater, Potchefstroom, Bethlehem, Upington and Bloemfontein where we were supported by the local clubs of Round Table Southern Africa - Round Table Hartz 186, Round Table Potchefstroom 47, Bethlehem 60, Upington 79, and Round Table 25 and 158 in Bloemfontein.

According to Round Table president, Louis Radley, these kinds of drives align with the vision of the organisation. “Round Table is a young men’s organisation that develops its own members and serves the community by driving impactful change. Thank you to OFM and the communities who pulled together to support these initiatives.”

OFM Sales and marketing manager, Anchen Lintvelt, says these campaigns have once again shown how the OFM community stand together as a family. “From the sponsors, to the partners, to everybody who donated money and supported these initiatives, you made a difference in somebody’s life and that is why OFM will in future continue to drive campaigns like these.”

In turn, OFM programme manager Tim Thabethe stresses that the opportunity to serve our region through our audience can never be taken lightly. “To be able to do it in a fun, yet beneficial way speaks to the essence of the OFM brand. The true spirit of Boeries for Blankets lies with the OFM listener, to whom we are eternally grateful for making this initiative a great success!”

For more information email marketing@ofm.co.za.

NextOptions
OFM Radio
OFM, is Central South Africa's premier commercial radio station, offering a mix of music, news and entertainment. The station serves the affluent SEM 7+ economically active marketplace with a broadcast footprint across the Free State, Northern Cape, southern Gauteng and North West.
Read more: OFM, charity drives, Tim Thabethe, Anchen Lintvelt

Related

Win R37,000 with OFM's The 37!
OFM RadioWin R37,000 with OFM's The 37!21 hours ago
Come on, Barbie, let's go movie!
OFM RadioCome on, Barbie, let's go movie!26 Jul 2023
Not all treasures are silver and gold, sometimes they are yellow!
OFM RadioNot all treasures are silver and gold, sometimes they are yellow!5 Jun 2023
#OFMBakkieArm campaign embraces rural safety
OFM Radio#OFMBakkieArm campaign embraces rural safety18 May 2023
OFM launches exclusive merchandise
OFM RadioOFM launches exclusive merchandise10 May 2023
OFM promotes sales manager to sales and marketing manager, recruits brand manager
OFM RadioOFM promotes sales manager to sales and marketing manager, recruits brand manager2 May 2023
OFM augments the sound of Nampo Harvest Day
OFM RadioOFM augments the sound of Nampo Harvest Day4 Apr 2023
OFM's Shandor 'living in a box' in celebration of Bloem Show's 140th birthday
OFM RadioOFM's Shandor 'living in a box' in celebration of Bloem Show's 140th birthday3 Apr 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz