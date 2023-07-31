OFM winter drives raise over R500,000 for Central South Africa

This winter OFM, the Sound of Your Life, invited listeners, clients, and stakeholders to come and play their part for charity at various drives, including the popular Shoprite Checkers OFM Chip 4 Charity golf days and Boeries 4 Blankets fundraiser.

More than R260,000 was raised during the Chip 4 Charity golf days and close to R280,000 during the Boeries 4 Blankets campaigns.

The OFM team visited Hartswater, Potchefstroom, Bethlehem, Upington and Bloemfontein where we were supported by the local clubs of Round Table Southern Africa - Round Table Hartz 186, Round Table Potchefstroom 47, Bethlehem 60, Upington 79, and Round Table 25 and 158 in Bloemfontein.

According to Round Table president, Louis Radley, these kinds of drives align with the vision of the organisation. “Round Table is a young men’s organisation that develops its own members and serves the community by driving impactful change. Thank you to OFM and the communities who pulled together to support these initiatives.”

OFM Sales and marketing manager, Anchen Lintvelt, says these campaigns have once again shown how the OFM community stand together as a family. “From the sponsors, to the partners, to everybody who donated money and supported these initiatives, you made a difference in somebody’s life and that is why OFM will in future continue to drive campaigns like these.”

In turn, OFM programme manager Tim Thabethe stresses that the opportunity to serve our region through our audience can never be taken lightly. “To be able to do it in a fun, yet beneficial way speaks to the essence of the OFM brand. The true spirit of Boeries for Blankets lies with the OFM listener, to whom we are eternally grateful for making this initiative a great success!”

For more information email marketing@ofm.co.za.