Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comSo InteractiveStoneHOT 102.7FMEast Coast RadioBroad MediaOFM RadioeatbigfishClockworkDelta Victor BravoPrimedia BroadcastingCREATESA.TVDStv Media SalesDMASAIMC ConferenceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

IAB BOOKMARKS AWARDS Special Section

news | videos | galleries | www.thebookmarks.co.za | www.iabsa.net

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

IAB Bookmarks Awards

#Bookmarks2023: Legacy brands lead the way with digital excellence

31 Jul 2023
Danette BreitenbachBy: Danette Breitenbach
Two traditional insurance brands, Sanlam and PPC, have outperformed the competition at the Bookmark Awards 2023, with ground-breaking digital work.
Image supplied. Promise agency was named best digital agency at the 2023 IAB Bookmark Awards
Image supplied. Promise agency was named best digital agency at the 2023 IAB Bookmark Awards

PPC won Best Digital Brand, with its agency Promise winning Best Digital Agency, while its campaign Finding the Forgotten Graduate won a Black Pixel for Pixel for Purpose as well as five golds, four silvers and a bronze.

Katlego Moutlana chief strategy officer and partner in the business, Promise says the brand and the agency had put a lot of work and effort into the campaign. “We knew it was a wonderful piece of work, but still, when you get acknowledgment from the industry there is nothing like it.”

Shared success

While the campaign is beautifully crafted, she says it is a very important campaign. “It is telling a story that has never been told in South Africa; it is different voices that have not been expressed or told.”

She explains that PPS is a brand that is all about shared success and celebrating graduate professionals. “The point is that graduate professionals of colour have always existed in our history, and the brand took it upon itself to tell the stories of these graduate professionals and recognise and acknowledge them.”

The campaign took months but everyone was passionate about making it happen. “We asked ourselves how we can make today’s graduate professionals, who are younger and Black, resonate with an established insurance brand?”

Moutlana says the insight is shared success. “Shared success is very South African. It speaks to Ubuntu. PPC was founded by people who wanted to benefit not just themselves but their families and communities as well as society, and this is still so today.”

Image supplied. Promise agency has been named the IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards, in partnership with Accenture Song, best digital agency
#Bookmarks2023: All the 2023 Bookmark Awards winners

28 Jul 2023

Reaching a new audience

Accenture Song’s LI:FE of Confidence campaign for Sanlam also took months to put together. “It was possibly 18 months of work from pitching the idea to actually making it,” says Danni Pinch, executive creative director at Accenture Song.

The campaign won three golds, six silvers and three bronze pixels.


Pinch says that at the start of the work, the technology needed to make this virtual influencer come to life barely existed.

“As the campaign developed we were using the latest technology to do it. And then it just existed across so many different platforms, from influencer content to the website to social media. It had a lot of legs.”

Nimay Parekh, director at Accenture Song adds that with such a cluttered environment out there, brands need to find ways to break out and stand out.

“The channels we used were relevant to reach an audience who normally would not interact with Sanlam and presented them with something trendy and topical on channels that allowed the brand to engage with an audience who would normally not engage with the brand,” adds Nimay.

NextOptions
Danette Breitenbach
Danette Breitenbach's articles

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
Read more: social media, digital, digital advertising, PPC, Sanlam, IAB, Danette Breitenbach, Promise, Katlego Moutlana, metaverse, Danni Pinch, Accenture Song, #Bookmarks2023

Related

Image supplied. Mushambi Mutuma examones how technology is transforming marketing strategies for a digital future
Embedding tech into creativity: transforming marketing strategies for a digital future1 day ago
Image supplied. Khensani Nobanda, 2023 IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards jury president at the recent Bookmarks Awards event
#Bookmarks2023: Khensani Nobanda - why the Bookmarks are important1 day ago
Source: National Education Association It is the industry's responsibility to nurture, mentor, enable and empower young talent and give them a foot in the door when needed
One yes, opportunity, repost, invitation, comment, connection, hour... can make a big difference1 day ago
Image supplied. Promise agency has been named the IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards, in partnership with Accenture Song, best digital agency
#Bookmarks2023: All the 2023 Bookmark Awards winners28 Jul 2023
Image supplied. The Bookmakr Finalists Showcase panel with IAB South Africa CEO Razia Pillay (middle) and host, Accenture Song’s Mushambi Mutuma (end right). Thepanelist are: (l to r): Executive creative director at Ogilvy South Africa - Alex Goldberg, EssenceMediacom SA social media director - Luzuko Tena, head of group digital communications Sasol - MJ Khan, senior manager: digital at SuperSport - Rikashni Rangasamy
#Bookmarks2023: The power of purpose-led campaigns - Does your brand have a backbone?27 Jul 2023
Image supplied. Head of IAB South Africa’s Agency Council and managing director of Machine_ Robyn Campbell examines four trends impacting the digital media industry
#Bookmarks2023: 4 trends impacting the digital media industry27 Jul 2023
Nick Law, creative chairperson of Accenture Song, to present global keynote at Nedbank IMC Conference
IMC ConferenceNick Law, creative chairperson of Accenture Song, to present global keynote at Nedbank IMC Conference27 Jul 2023
Image supplied. The first Bookmarks Finalists' Showcase feature panlists (l to r:) Executive creative director at Ogilvy South Africa - Alex Goldberg, EssenceMediacom SA social media director- Luzuko Tena, head of group digital communications at Sasol - MJ Khan and senior manager: digital at SuperSport - Rikashni Rangasamy
#Bookmarks2023: Inaugural Bookmarks Finalists' Showcase a wealth of insights and engagement27 Jul 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz