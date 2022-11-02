Verve launches new ESG offer: 'People & Planet'

Verve, the experts in culture, communities and smart digital insight, have launched 'People & Planet,' a new proposition to help brands develop consumer-centric ESG (environmental, social, governance) strategies and initiatives.

Led by executive director Anna Williams and ESG director Dan Alexander-Head, People & Planet combines Verve’s cutting-edge research specialisms – including behavioural science, commercial semiotics, AI and culture and trends – with a focus on ‘real people’ from all walks of life, to better understand consumers’ motivations and priorities when it comes to ESG.

Using Verve’s proprietary global networks, The Ignite Collective and CoLab, People & Planet is able to connect with cultural and creative lifestyle innovators, as well as engaged mainstream consumers.

Williams comments: “It’s really exciting that we’re able to tap into such a diverse range of research specialists in-house – made all the more powerful when you combine this expert thinking with our global network – people who are consciously living extreme lifestyles, for example. It provides us with hugely valuable ESG insights for our clients”

CEO and founder, Andrew Cooper, adds: “There is, rightly, significant focus on ESG by government, investors, and in turn the c-suite, of corporates globally. And while big strategic ambitions are being laid down from high, where is the customer being heard in all of this? People & Planet @Verve is all about bringing the voice of the consumer into the ESG conversation”



