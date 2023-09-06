Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth Month#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsBiz TakeoutsIAB Bookmarks AwardsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Business and Arts South AfricaDStv Media SalesMeltwaterInvibes AdvertisingThe BarBroad MediaJoe PublicNew MediaJacaranda FMMultiChoiceMachine_The Publicity WorkshopAlgoa FMEntravision in AfricaBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Basa PESP4 call for proposals now open

6 Sep 2023
Issued by: Business and Arts South Africa
Business and Arts South Africa NPC (Basa) invites registered small and micro enterprises operating within the cultural and creative industries to apply for the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme (PESP4) grant funding.
Basa PESP4 call for proposals now open

The Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme (PESP4) is aimed at creating opportunities in the creative and cultural sectors, with a strong emphasis on shared value. This initiative is a collaborative effort between the Office of the President and the Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture (DSAC). PESP has already demonstrated the government's capacity to expand public employment and provide various forms of support, resulting in the creation of over 550,000 jobs and livelihood opportunities, with more initiatives still in progress. Basa's role in the implementation of PESP4 is dedicated to ensuring that the positions generated offer participants genuine work experience, thus enhancing their readiness for a larger labour market. This readiness will be invaluable when the economic recovery phase presents more permanent opportunities.

Key dates and application details

Application period: The call for proposals opens on 4 September 2023, and closes on 22 September 2023.
Application process: Interested applicants can apply by visiting Basa.co.za and clicking on the 'Grants' tab. Alternatively, applicants can be submit their application through this link.
Information webinar: An informative webinar will be held on 11 September 2023. Applicants are strongly encouraged to participate in this session to have their questions addressed.

Proposals that demonstrate a well-structured plan with specific targets, precise measures, and a quantifiable impact will receive priority consideration. Programmes that aim to create jobs and specifically target underrepresented groups, such as women, young adults, and individuals with disabilities, will be given additional attention. Initiatives focusing on human capital development, including education, training, technology, innovation, skills development, and wellness, will also be favourably considered.

Please note that applications submitted after the deadline or those that are incomplete will not be considered.

Contact the Basa switchboard at 011 447 2295 if you have questions, or choose the appropriate option on the Basa WhatsApp chatbot at https://Basa.co.za/.

NextOptions
Business and Arts South Africa
Business and Arts South Africa (BASA) is an internationally recognised South African development agency which integrates the Arts into, and contributes to, Corporate's commercial success. With a suite of integrated programmes BASA encourages mutually beneficial partnerships between business and the arts.
Read more: funding, BASA, Business and Arts South Africa, grant

Related

Why the right funding is important to grow your business
Why the right funding is important to grow your business1 day ago
Xero's new Beautiful Business Fund opens for submissions
Xero's new Beautiful Business Fund opens for submissions24 Aug 2023
New Basa directors appointed at 2023 AGM
Business and Arts South AfricaNew Basa directors appointed at 2023 AGM22 Aug 2023
Source:
Calls for applications: Sanef announces international mentorship programme18 Aug 2023
Debut Alumni Accelerator Programme
Business and Arts South AfricaDebut Alumni Accelerator Programme4 Aug 2023
Fintech solutions. Source: Supplied
SA's unbanked attracts funding for fintech startups12 Jul 2023
Exploring alternative funding options: Diversifying funding strategies for SME growth
Exploring alternative funding options: Diversifying funding strategies for SME growth11 Jul 2023
Over R8m in funding up for grabs for SMEs
Over R8m in funding up for grabs for SMEs6 Jul 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz