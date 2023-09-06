Basa PESP4 call for proposals now open

Business and Arts South Africa NPC (Basa) invites registered small and micro enterprises operating within the cultural and creative industries to apply for the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme (PESP4) grant funding.

The Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme (PESP4) is aimed at creating opportunities in the creative and cultural sectors, with a strong emphasis on shared value. This initiative is a collaborative effort between the Office of the President and the Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture (DSAC). PESP has already demonstrated the government's capacity to expand public employment and provide various forms of support, resulting in the creation of over 550,000 jobs and livelihood opportunities, with more initiatives still in progress. Basa's role in the implementation of PESP4 is dedicated to ensuring that the positions generated offer participants genuine work experience, thus enhancing their readiness for a larger labour market. This readiness will be invaluable when the economic recovery phase presents more permanent opportunities.

Key dates and application details

Application period: The call for proposals opens on 4 September 2023, and closes on 22 September 2023.

Application process: Interested applicants can apply by visiting Basa.co.za and clicking on the 'Grants' tab. Alternatively, applicants can be submit their application through this link.

Information webinar: An informative webinar will be held on 11 September 2023. Applicants are strongly encouraged to participate in this session to have their questions addressed.

Proposals that demonstrate a well-structured plan with specific targets, precise measures, and a quantifiable impact will receive priority consideration. Programmes that aim to create jobs and specifically target underrepresented groups, such as women, young adults, and individuals with disabilities, will be given additional attention. Initiatives focusing on human capital development, including education, training, technology, innovation, skills development, and wellness, will also be favourably considered.

Please note that applications submitted after the deadline or those that are incomplete will not be considered.

Contact the Basa switchboard at 011 447 2295 if you have questions, or choose the appropriate option on the Basa WhatsApp chatbot at https://Basa.co.za/.



