Delegates at Nedbank IMC 2022 learn how to level up relevance

On 29 July 2022, marketers were given a platform on relevance: marketing's 'big ask'. More than 2,000 delegates logged in from 15 countries around the globe to watch the Nedbank Integrated Marketing Conference (IMC). Throughout the day marketers, creatives, and entrepreneurs were entertained and inspired to think differently about marketing relevance.

Thebe Ikalafeng and other speakers

The host Gugulethu Mfuphi, together with her co-hosts Xolisa Dyeshana, group creative director at Joe Public and Preetesh Sewraj, CEO of Loeries effortlessly led a phenomenal group of 30 thought leaders, some presenting in-studio and others remotely. Social media was ablaze, reaching more than 90,000 people via Twitter alone, as each thought leader spurred delegates into active consideration of the roles that we as marketers play in the relevance stakes.

Delegates were taken from the basics of considering our own social media footprints as outlined by Maps Maponyane, entrepreneur, TV presenter and producer, through to the intricacies of how people engage with marketing messages at a deep level as articulated by Bernice Samuels, group marketing executive at MTN Group.

International speakers provided insight from a global perspective. Greg Hoffman, former Nike CMO, United States outlined the emotive qualities that skyrocketed Nike’s relevance among consumers. Ben Williams, global chief creative experience officer at TBWA Worldwide looked at creativity beyond the end result of a transaction. And Kathryn Williams, managing director of KMint, Australia, explained the importance of practically measuring and valuing brands and creativity.

Buli Ndlovu, executive: retail and business banking marketing, Nedbank Ben Williams global chief creative Experience officer, TBWA Worldwide

Nedbank IMC CEO, Dale Hefer expressed her thanks to the 30 thought leaders who had shared insights during the day, remarking that “We remain committed to marketing’s place at the boardroom table and today further entrenched that mission.”

Khensani Nobanda, Nedbank Group executive: group marketing and corporate affairs, wrapped up the day’s proceedings with the announcement of the 2022 bursary winners. These were two of the eight bursaries that have been awarded since the conference launch in 2019.

Luckily for marketers, the Nedbank IMC 2022 does not end there. The day's proceedings will be distilled in a white paper that will be freely accessible from Nedbank IMC website towards the end of August.

CMO CEO Speak session from left: interviewer Karabo Songo, Heidi Brauer, CMO Hollard Insurance and Saks Ntombela, Group CEO, Hollard Insurance Dale Hefer, CEO Nedbank IMC and Khensani Nobanda, group executive: marketing and corporate affairs, Nedbank

About the Nedbank IMC

In 2022 a total of 2,000 delegates from 15 countries around the world watched the virtual Nedbank IMC live. Since its launch in 2019 the conference has become known for its 'no sales pitch, one stream, one day only' format and a fascinating group of renowned and specialist speakers. Importantly, the conference is committed to presenting the business case for marketing, driven through the determination to secure marketing’s seat at the boardroom table.

The Nedbank IMC is presented in association with the Marketing Association of South Africa, with chartered marketers receiving continuous-professional-development points for attending. The conference is endorsed by the Interactive Advertising Bureau of South Africa.



