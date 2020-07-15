Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

New Lego set replicates playing Super Mario on classic NES

The latest product to come out of the Lego Group and Nintendo partnership is a brick-built Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) and TV, complete with a mechanical scrolling Super Mario on the screen. Designed with adult fans in mind, builders will be able to recreate Super Mario Bros. gameplay and rekindle nostalgic NES memories.


The new NES Building Kit offers a brick-built NES model packed with realistic details, including the accompanying 1980s style Lego television set. It also includes a controller with a connecting cable and plug and even an opening slot for the Game Pak with a locking feature. The console comes with a buildable retro TV, featuring a flat 8-bit Mario figure on the scrolling screen.

Fans can scan an included action brick with Lego Mario from the Lego Super Mario Starter Course, so he reacts to on-screen enemies, obstacles and power-ups just as he would have in the original Super Mario Bros. game.



“Super Mario has been a cherished figure in the gaming world for over thirty years now,” said the Lego Group's Maarten Simons, creative lead on Lego Nintendo Entertainment System.

“Many adults still fondly remember that first time they saw Mario leap across the small screen, even if the graphics were a lot simpler than they are today. With the Lego Nintendo Entertainment System, we’re letting them truly indulge in that nostalgia, recreating one of the most-loved consoles of all time so they can see the Super Mario from their childhoods once again – and even to share the experience of gaming in the 1980s with their own children.”

Not child's play: The serious innovation behind toy making

Parents of young children will remember the Hatchimal frenzy of 2016, when a cute chick that hatches by itself took the toy market by storm during the holiday season...

By Louis-Etienne Dubois, David Gauntlett and Lorena Escandon 19 Dec 2019


A Lego Super Mario universe


The Lego Group and Nintendo announced their partnership earlier this year, bringing a Lego Super Mario universe to life through a Super Mario Starter Course set that exclusively features a Lego Mario figure who displays a wide variety of instant reactions to movement, colour and various action bricks.

Super Mario Starter Course

This entry point set was followed up on in May with a series of Power-Up Packs and in June with the announcement of a range of Expansion Sets and collectible Character Packs. All have been designed to build out of the world of Lego Super Mario, letting players unleash their creativity by building exactly the levels and challenges they want to see Lego Mario and friends compete in.

The Lego NES will be available exclusively at the Lego Certified Stores nationwide or online at greatyellowbrick.co.za from 1 September 2020 at a R3799,99. From 2021 it will also be available at other leading retailers.

The full Lego Super Mario product line also launches at the beginning of September and will be available directly from Lego Certified Stores and at greatyellowbrick.co.za as well as at leading retailers.
