Every day is Black Friday for online retailers during lockdown

With the rest of the world already in lockdown by the time it was implemented in South Africa, the element of surprise was eased somewhat. Mentally, we were able to prepare for the initial three-week period, but it was the announcement of the extended period that caught many of us off guard, if not out of product.

Since the shift to level 4 allowed for online ordering of certain products, the sales of our



During the initial part of the lockdown period, we conducted a survey that related to the overall skincare and health of South African women. We had an overwhelming response with hundreds of participants completing the survey, and respondents included the Renewal Institute’s own patients,



The vast majority of respondents surprised themselves by religiously sticking to their skincare routine, with only 3% indicating that they let it all go. Consistency is key when it comes to skincare and were encouraged that so many took their homecare routines seriously.



Moisturiser won hands down as the last product purchased prior to lockdown, and when respondents were asked to choose only one product to be delivered during lockdown, 34% indicated they would select a moisturiser, putting this nourishing product in the top spot again. It has to be mentioned that speciality products that deal with specific conditions such as pigmentation, rosacea or acne for example came a very close second at 33%.



31% of respondents said that it was the hardest to maintain a normal exercise routine, with 27% indicating that eating too much was their guilty pleasure. It is no surprise then that a growing waistline ranked highly when asked if lockdown revealed anything that wasn’t noticeable before. Fortunately, habits can always be adjusted and replaced with some better alternatives.



It is clear that people found this period stressful, as majority of respondents said that they would’ve preferred a relaxing treatment such as the Hydra Touch Facial over peels and injectable treatments if we were able to open for them just for one day.



Make-up was mostly donned for the period of lockdown, as 60% indicated that they went make-up free the entire time in comparison to only 5% who wore full make-up every day. The rest indulged in a splash of lipstick to lift their spirits every now and again.



As for whom people missed the most, friends came out on top, over parents, children, colleagues and partners. So, when we are able to, there is no doubt that we will love and appreciate those closest to us and never take for granted again the privilege of sharing a cup of tea with someone.



The full results of the survey is available



Since the shift to level 4 allowed for online ordering of certain products, the sales of our online skin shop skyrocketed across the country, showing an increase in sales of over 800%. This sudden increase brought about some considerations that had to be dealt with efficiently and swiftly. Supply chains were caught off guard and prompt delivery of goods were a challenge that had to be overcome very quickly. This increase is expected to settle as restrictions are eased more over time and activities return to normal gradually. This pandemic might, however, have shifted behaviour towards online more permanently and being prepared to deal with increased volumes will become imperative.During the initial part of the lockdown period, we conducted a survey that related to the overall skincare and health of South African women. We had an overwhelming response with hundreds of participants completing the survey, and respondents included the Renewal Institute’s own patients, SkinRenewalSA Facebook followers and the followers of our online partners.The vast majority of respondents surprised themselves by religiously sticking to their skincare routine, with only 3% indicating that they let it all go. Consistency is key when it comes to skincare and were encouraged that so many took their homecare routines seriously.Moisturiser won hands down as the last product purchased prior to lockdown, and when respondents were asked to choose only one product to be delivered during lockdown, 34% indicated they would select a moisturiser, putting this nourishing product in the top spot again. It has to be mentioned that speciality products that deal with specific conditions such as pigmentation, rosacea or acne for example came a very close second at 33%.31% of respondents said that it was the hardest to maintain a normal exercise routine, with 27% indicating that eating too much was their guilty pleasure. It is no surprise then that a growing waistline ranked highly when asked if lockdown revealed anything that wasn’t noticeable before. Fortunately, habits can always be adjusted and replaced with some better alternatives.It is clear that people found this period stressful, as majority of respondents said that they would’ve preferred a relaxing treatment such as the Hydra Touch Facial over peels and injectable treatments if we were able to open for them just for one day.Make-up was mostly donned for the period of lockdown, as 60% indicated that they went make-up free the entire time in comparison to only 5% who wore full make-up every day. The rest indulged in a splash of lipstick to lift their spirits every now and again.As for whom people missed the most, friends came out on top, over parents, children, colleagues and partners. So, when we are able to, there is no doubt that we will love and appreciate those closest to us and never take for granted again the privilege of sharing a cup of tea with someone.The full results of the survey is available here , and make sure to explore the full range of skin and body products available on Skin Renewal’s Online Store . To find out more about the Renewal Institute and our offering, visit www.renewalinstitute.co.za

About the author Dr Maureen Allem is the founder and Medical Director of the Renewal Institute. She is a general practitioner with a special interest in aesthetic procedures and integrative and anti-ageing medicine. Dr Allem was one of the first in South Africa to train other doctors in botulinum and dermal filler procedures. She frequently travels the world attending global anti-ageing congresses and laser forums to keep abreast of innovations in her sphere. She is one of the founding committee members of the Aesthetic and Anti-Ageing Medicine Society of South Africa (AAMSSA).

Top stories

News