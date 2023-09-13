Industries

Africa


DWS warns against employment scam by bogus recruiters

13 Sep 2023
The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has sent a stern warning to bogus employment recruiters who prey on vulnerable and unemployed people, claiming to be recruiting for a training programme on behalf of the department.
Source: Markus Winkler/Unsplash
Source: Markus Winkler/Unsplash

This comes after the department was inundated with calls and email queries in the past 24 hours about an alleged mass training programme which targets unemployed young people and pays a salary of R5,800 per month.

Image source: kozorog –
Apply for your water and sanitation bursary

4 Jul 2023

Departmental spokesperson, Wisane Mavasa, said the bogus recruiters are conducting an illegitimate and criminal recruitment process, masquerading as officials from the department.

The department has not put out any training programme anywhere.

DWS warns against employment scam by bogus recruiters

“We would like to put it on record that there is no such a programme in the department. All official employment adverts are placed on the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) job circular and can also be found on our official website,” Mavasa said on Tuesday.

Mavasa urged members of the public to be vigilant, avoid giving out their personal information and documents to anyone, or any institution without the relevant official identification.

SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Department of Water and Sanitation, fake news, employment scam

