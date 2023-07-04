Industries

Apply for your water and sanitation bursary

4 Jul 2023
The Department of Water and Sanitation says it has made available comprehensive bursaries for the 2024 academic year to Grade 12 learners who plan to pursue studies related to their department.
Image source: kozorog –
Image source: kozorog – 123RF.com

The bursaries target learners with outstanding academic performance, financial need and the relevant skills set in the water and sanitation sector.

“Our bursaries are comprehensive. They cover full tuition fees, accommodation and food as per university guidance, books and stationery allowance and a monthly stipend,” said the department.

In turn, the department will provide employment contracts during which the bursars get relevant workplace exposure and additional training until they are ready to register as professionals with their relevant professional bodies.

“The bursary programme targets previously disadvantaged and impoverished persons from poverty-stricken and rural communities. Students with disabilities are also encouraged to apply.”

The bursary applications, which are now open, will close on 30 November 2023.

The department will consider applications only for first-year students studying towards the following qualifications:

  • BSc/BEng in Civil; Mechanical and Electrical
  • BSc in Hydrology; Geohydrology; Environmental Management; Project Management, Environmental Sciences
  • Environmental and Water Sciences
  • BSc (Hons) in Hydrology; Geohydrology; Environmental Management; Project Management, Environmental Sciences
  • Environmental and Water Sciences
  • National Diploma/BEng Tech in Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering; Electrical Engineering (Heavy Current)
  • Water Care and Environmental Management

Bursary application forms can be sent by email to az.vog.swd@seirasrub.

For more information, the matrics are encouraged to visit the department’s website and official social media pages.

SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: bursary, bursary applications, Department of Water and Sanitation, water and sanitation



