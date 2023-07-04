Apply for your water and sanitation bursary

The Department of Water and Sanitation says it has made available comprehensive bursaries for the 2024 academic year to Grade 12 learners who plan to pursue studies related to their department.

The bursaries target learners with outstanding academic performance, financial need and the relevant skills set in the water and sanitation sector.

“Our bursaries are comprehensive. They cover full tuition fees, accommodation and food as per university guidance, books and stationery allowance and a monthly stipend,” said the department.

In turn, the department will provide employment contracts during which the bursars get relevant workplace exposure and additional training until they are ready to register as professionals with their relevant professional bodies.

“The bursary programme targets previously disadvantaged and impoverished persons from poverty-stricken and rural communities. Students with disabilities are also encouraged to apply.”

The bursary applications, which are now open, will close on 30 November 2023.

The department will consider applications only for first-year students studying towards the following qualifications:

BSc/BEng in Civil; Mechanical and Electrical



BSc in Hydrology; Geohydrology; Environmental Management; Project Management, Environmental Sciences



Environmental and Water Sciences



BSc (Hons) in Hydrology; Geohydrology; Environmental Management; Project Management, Environmental Sciences



Environmental and Water Sciences



National Diploma/BEng Tech in Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering; Electrical Engineering (Heavy Current)



Water Care and Environmental Management

Bursary application forms can be sent by email to az.vog.swd@seirasrub.

For more information, the matrics are encouraged to visit the department’s website and official social media pages.