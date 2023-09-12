Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

Regent Business SchooleStudyBateleur Brand PlanningStellenbosch University Language CentreCatchwordsCareerJunctionEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Remuneration & Payroll News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

HR & Management jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Embracing real-time submissions: a leap towards efficient payroll management

12 Sep 2023
In the corporate world, the task of submitting mid-year or interim employer reconciliations to the South African Revenue Service (SARS) has been a constant. However, a significant shift is on the horizon. Companies will soon transition to real-time submissions, a move that promises to reduce effort, curb fraud, and optimise the time of payroll and HR professionals. The key to unlocking this efficiency lies in choosing the right payroll platforms.
Source: Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels
Source: Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels

"The secret to good and efficient modern payroll management is to use a next-generation payroll platform. It's automated, it gathers and updates data from across the business, and it saves a lot of time," says Ania Strydom, compliance research manager at PaySpace.

Employer reconciliation through platforms

Practically every aspect of payroll management can be a time-consuming, manual endeavour. Payroll administrators need to find and validate employee data, adjust payment obligations according to new legislation benchmarks, and incorporate a range of metrics depending on the business and employees. This process grows more complex depending on the company's size.

Source: © 123rf ECI Media Management will incorporate Eley Consulting into its European business, effective immediately, which will see it extend its services into Africa
Deal sees media assurance auditing service extend into Africa

1 day ago

"The larger the business, the more complex your payroll can become," says Strydom. "There's also employee information checks, such as medical aid data and retirement fund data."

These processes often become very insular, limited to payroll administrators and away from the rest of the company, thus creating several problems. First, it's very inefficient and a poor use of employee time. Second, manual vetting leaves room for many errors, especially if it relies on outdated legislation. And third, payroll processes that are primarily kept separate from the rest of the business create more fraud opportunities.

However, a new generation of payroll platforms is changing this. This innovation has introduced integrated and automated data collection, self-service, and reporting tools. These tools extend to all corners of a business, and automatically-update payroll legislation for different regions, sectors and countries. Payroll platforms like PaySpace turn payrolls from isolated events to continual business enhancers. They make it possible to continually administer and reconcile payrolls.

The future is real-time reporting

A real-time payroll is a very effective and cost-saving investment. It's also a determined act of futureproofing because that is where payroll taxes are headed. The 2024 Vision from SARS is a project that will introduce real-time tax submission and reconciliation processes. Rather than a big rush every few months, companies will file monthly.

Anla Strydom, Payspace
Anla Strydom, Payspace

"It was announced in the 2023 budget speech that SARS will eventually move away from the mid-year and annual submissions and change to a monthly submission process. That project has already started - it's in the planning phase and is going to be rolled out soon," says Strydom.

Monthly submissions sound harrowing as they will be without sufficient automation and real-time reporting. Then again, organisations already do this to themselves, cramming mid-year and annual submission processes into a few days or weeks, burning the candle on both ends to meet deadlines.

The 2024 Vision is not a blunt attempt to change tax. It recognises that the future of payroll is efficient, automated, and integrated. Rather than try and build this themselves, companies are turning to payroll platforms with such capabilities.

"The more automated your payroll is, the more you eliminate the possibility of human error," says Strydom.

"There's multiple checks happening—not just one person checking, but three or four people, because they can all access it. Your checks, your processes, your automation, all those things become much smoother. You avoid fines and missed deadlines, because the payroll platform constantly updates legislation at no additional cost and submissions become smoother, even automatic. The future of payroll is in automated platforms."

NextOptions
Read more: SARS, payroll, PaySpace, employer reconciliation

Related

Source:
Could South Africa's new, tighter exchange control rules end up backfiring?9 Aug 2023
Payroll and HR outsourcing can free up business resources. Source: Amy Hirschi/Unsplash
Outsourcing payroll can help SMEs save time and resources31 Jul 2023
Source:
Fintech helps counter non-compliance by 72% of SA's SMEs3 Jul 2023
Source:
Yanga Mputa appointed as SA's first female Tax Ombud3 Jul 2023
Source: Image source: Le Moal Olivier – 123RF.com
Sars commissioner takes the helm as chairperson of WCO28 Jun 2023
Image source: Nataliya Vaitkevich from
What are taxpayers' rights to a refund from Sars?13 Jun 2023
Image source: Tima Miroshnichenko from
How SA's legislative changes impact foreign employers17 May 2023
Source: ©Anawat sudchanham -
5 reasons why superior customer service is critical to success14 Apr 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz