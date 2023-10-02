Nicci Boutiques is donating 10% of proceeds to PinkDrive during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Nicci Boutiques takes a fashionable stride in the right direction with the launch of its Breast Cancer Awareness campaign in support of PinkDrive this October.

Image supplied

Nicci Boutiques is donating 10% of proceeds on all pink items to PinkDrive this October in light of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Nicci brand is more than just a luxury boutique. There is a soul behind the brand that resonates with strong, empowered women who choose to express their individuality through authentic fashion that is rooted in compassion, courage and creativity.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month in South Africa is a nationwide drive to raise awareness of this disease that affects all races and class structures.

By actively participating in Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Nicci Boutiques will increase awareness and raise much-needed funds for breast cancer whilst empowering women to embrace their individuality and uniqueness through fashion with a cause.

“As global citizens, South Africans and women, we need to support one another, unite and stand together when faced with adversity,” states Niki Breger, co-founder of Nicci Boutiques.

Breast cancer is the most prevalent type of cancer in women across South Africa, according to the National Cancer Incidence Report. “Raising awareness about this all too prevalent disease is paramount,” says Breger.

PinkDrive

PinkDrive is a non-profit breast cancer organisation that powers South Africa’s first mobile PinkDrive Mammography Unit and PinkDrive Educational Unit. These Mobile Units travel across the country to deliver much-needed services to individuals without access to healthcare.

“Reaching these communities with adequate staff and resources is a mammoth undertaking, and the corporate support we receive, such as that from Nicci Boutiques, will make it possible,” says Noelene Kotschan, CEO and founder of PinkDrive.

“By donating a percentage of our proceeds, we can strengthen the positive impact PinkDrive has on communities across South Africa,” adds Breger.