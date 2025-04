For 26 years, the Nicci Brooklyn store has been a fashion landmark in Pretoria, offering timeless style to generations of women.

Image supplied

Since first opening its doors on 30 April 1999, it has been the go-to destination for style enthusiasts. Now, the store has entered an exciting new chapter - a larger, more unique space that blends a signature fashion-forward approach with a modern, elevated shopping experience.

“Our newly expanded Brooklyn store has been designed to give our customers more room to explore, discover, and embrace their own Nicci style,” says Niki Breger, co-owner of Nicci. From our signature pieces to our latest collections, every detail reflects our commitment to empowering women.”

Highlights of the store include the signature “We believe in fashion” neon sign, a bold 3D Nicci logo, and a window display inspired by handbags, designed to surprise and inspire.