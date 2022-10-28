Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

MakeReignBrandMappBateleur Brand PlanningAPO GroupOFM RadioPrimedia OutdooriContact BPOTDMCVERVEExposure MarketingHellopeterTractor OutdoorDentsuWunderman ThompsonThe Hardy BoysEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

CRM, CX, UX Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Web Designer Somerset West
  • Communications and Marketing Specialist Cape Town
  • Loyalty and CRM Campaign Manager Cape Town
  • Senior UI/UX/Web Designer / Team lead Cape Town
  • Project Manager Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    "
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    FutureYouX event - Discussing what's now and next in user experience design

    28 Oct 2022
    Issued by: MakeReign
    The very first FutureYouX event is set to be held at Workshop17 in Cape Town on 3 November 2022.
    FutureYouX event - Discussing what's now and next in user experience design

    Leaders, members and enthusiasts from the user experience and related fields are invited to join the inaugural FutureYouX event hosted and sponsored in partnership with MakeReign, an interface design agency.

    The event is aimed at fostering collaboration and community in the industry, bringing people together to have conversations and discussions on various topics related to user experience design – focusing on what’s now and next in UX.

    Speaking on the collaboration, partnerships director at MakeReign, Luke Engel said, “We are excited to be involved in this first event; we want to elevate user experience design through these important conversations from people in the industry”.

    He continued, “Consensus is growing that design deserves a seat at the C-Suite level as it has a direct impact on shaping how the brands of the future look and behave, and continues to improve the bottom line of the companies that provide that seat. That’s what interests me most about discussing not only what is now, but what is next for the industry.”

    Each event will feature industry experts sharing knowledge, learnings and insights from what’s happening now, as well as discussing what the future holds for UX design and the industry as a whole.

    The first three expert speakers have been announced as:

    Topics covered will include:

    • The business value of design
    • The role of user research in design
    • Design career paths: a toolkit

    The event is free, but space is limited to 80 attendees. Interested participants can apply to attend here. Bookings close on 31 October.

    Doors open at: 6pm
    Speakers on at: 6.30pm

    Free drinks, sponsored by Beau Constantia, will be available along with a cash bar. Join the speakers and rest of the attendees afterwards to network, share ideas and meet some new faces.

    About FutureYoux

    Fostering collaboration and community in the industry – bringing people together to have conversations on various topics related to user experience design. Join the FutureYouX community.

    About MakeReign

    MakeReign designs digital interfaces that transform companies. We empower organisations to deliver experiences that move them forward – building for what is now and next.

    Through research, user-centered design and testing with real customers, the interfaces we design enhance users lives and drive value across the whole customer journey.

    A South African based agency, we’re operating and connected globally. We’ve launched hundreds of successful features and products for our clients from around the world; ranging from newly founded startups and tomorrow’s category leaders to iconic brands.

    About Beau Constantia

    Beau Constantia is a boutique wine farm situated at the top of Constantia Nek overlooking False Bay. These lovingly nurtured vines are spoilt with panoramic views of the Stellenbosch and Helderberg Mountain ranges.

    NextOptions
    MakeReign
    An Interface Company. We help connect brands with consumers through digital interfaces.
    Read more: Luke Engel, MakeReign

    Related

    MakeReign: The most awarded specialist UX/UI agency at the Bookmarks
    MakeReignMakeReign: The most awarded specialist UX/UI agency at the Bookmarks10 Aug 2022
    MakeReign wins their first gold Loerie Award for technical innovation
    MakeReignMakeReign wins their first gold Loerie Award for technical innovation23 Nov 2020
    Co-founder of MakeReign, Luke Engel.
    Digital Agency Showcase 2020: MakeReign29 Apr 2020
    MakeReign nominated for 2 Webby Awards at the 24th Annual Webby Awards - the internet's highest honour
    MakeReignMakeReign nominated for 2 Webby Awards at the 24th Annual Webby Awards - the internet's highest honour29 Apr 2020
    Design studio, MakeReign, wins multiple international digital awards for e-commerce website
    MakeReignDesign studio, MakeReign, wins multiple international digital awards for e-commerce website29 Jan 2020

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz