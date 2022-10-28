FutureYouX event - Discussing what's now and next in user experience design

The very first FutureYouX event is set to be held at Workshop17 in Cape Town on 3 November 2022.

Leaders, members and enthusiasts from the user experience and related fields are invited to join the inaugural FutureYouX event hosted and sponsored in partnership with MakeReign, an interface design agency.

The event is aimed at fostering collaboration and community in the industry, bringing people together to have conversations and discussions on various topics related to user experience design – focusing on what’s now and next in UX.

Speaking on the collaboration, partnerships director at MakeReign, Luke Engel said, “We are excited to be involved in this first event; we want to elevate user experience design through these important conversations from people in the industry”.

He continued, “Consensus is growing that design deserves a seat at the C-Suite level as it has a direct impact on shaping how the brands of the future look and behave, and continues to improve the bottom line of the companies that provide that seat. That’s what interests me most about discussing not only what is now, but what is next for the industry.”

Each event will feature industry experts sharing knowledge, learnings and insights from what’s happening now, as well as discussing what the future holds for UX design and the industry as a whole.

The first three expert speakers have been announced as:

Marné Coetzee, head of UX, at The Delta and



Jacqueline Fouché, an experience architect and Design Leader,



Natalie De Canha, creative group head at MakeReign.

Topics covered will include:

The business value of design



The role of user research in design



Design career paths: a toolkit

The event is free, but space is limited to 80 attendees. Interested participants can apply to attend here. Bookings close on 31 October.

Doors open at: 6pm

Speakers on at: 6.30pm

Free drinks, sponsored by Beau Constantia, will be available along with a cash bar. Join the speakers and rest of the attendees afterwards to network, share ideas and meet some new faces.

About FutureYoux

Fostering collaboration and community in the industry – bringing people together to have conversations on various topics related to user experience design. Join the FutureYouX community.

About MakeReign

MakeReign designs digital interfaces that transform companies. We empower organisations to deliver experiences that move them forward – building for what is now and next.

Through research, user-centered design and testing with real customers, the interfaces we design enhance users lives and drive value across the whole customer journey.

A South African based agency, we’re operating and connected globally. We’ve launched hundreds of successful features and products for our clients from around the world; ranging from newly founded startups and tomorrow’s category leaders to iconic brands.

About Beau Constantia

Beau Constantia is a boutique wine farm situated at the top of Constantia Nek overlooking False Bay. These lovingly nurtured vines are spoilt with panoramic views of the Stellenbosch and Helderberg Mountain ranges.



