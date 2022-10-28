The Telly Awards open call for entries

The Telly Awards have called for entries for the 44th edition.

The new campaign slogan, “Break Through the Static”, aims to embrace the idea of standing above the rest across the creative landscape.

The Telly Awards executive director Sabrina Dridje explains, “This year’s theme signifies the industry’s evolution by highlighting the great work emerging from the adoption of new skills, tools, and workflows, as well as new ways of thinking. While this has certainly led to exciting developments, it’s also created challenges in distinguishing oneself amidst the surge of output. With this year’s Telly Awards, we want to celebrate creatives who do things their own way and stand out — not blend in.”

Expanding on its mission to highlight and honour the efforts of video and television creators who amplify important social issues within the community, The Telly Awards is rolling out more relevant categories including Corporate Social Responsibility and Pro Bono.

The Telly Awards is also recognising those who have flourished in the ever-changing environment of virtual production by unveiling even more specific Craft categories such as Virtual Art Direction, Use of Motion Capture, and Digital Environments. Documentary and Animation categories will be broken into Long Form, Short Form, and Series to recognise the different approaches these formats require.

To further showcase breakthrough creativity, The Telly Awards is excited to announce the expansion of live in-person screening events, taking place in New York, San Francisco, London, and Atlanta and featuring work from the likes of The Mill, Gibson, WeTransfer, Square, and more.

To help mark the industry’s transformation and champion those who’ve embraced sustainable and regenerative practices, The Telly Awards has aligned with Green the Bid (GTB), a non-profit grassroots organisation that has played a role in helping agencies, brands, production and post companies as well as independent creatives increase their levels of sustainability by shifting to zero-waste and carbon-neutral practices.

GTB will be collaborating with The Telly Awards on various programming, including a curated panel at SoHo House NYC in November 2022.

In addition to GTB, the new roster of Telly Awards partners includes SeriesFest, a non-profit organisation that aims to empower artists at the forefront of episodic storytelling. Like GTB, SeriesFest will also join forces with The Telly Awards on several programming initiatives, including on The Telly Awards Podcast, as well as hosting networking and pitching workshops to engage UK creators and an event at its flagship festival in Colorado.

This year’s judging group includes:

Katie Hinsen, director of production technology, Marvel Studios

Felicia Pride, executive producer and writer of Honey Chile

Kaki Stergiou, head of content of Legacy Recordings, Sony Music

Derick Rhodes, vice president, Vimeo Experts

Nancy Xu, virtual production producer, Epic Games

Fred Volhuer, cofounder, Atlas V

Emma Hamilton, producer and assistant director, Marshmallow Laser Feast, a London-based, virtual reality-focused collective.

Go here to enter your work in the 44th Annual Telly Awards. The deadline for early entries is 9 December 2022 with a final deadline on 24 February 2023. Winners will be announced on 23 May, 2023.