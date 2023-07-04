Game changing partnership for gaming community

NAG (New Age Gaming) has formed a partnership with Mettlestate, a gaming partner and tournament organiser in Africa.

Image supplied. NAG (New Age Gaming) has formed a partnership with Mettlestate, a gaming partner and tournament organiser in Africa

The partnership allows for more accessible gaming within school leagues, casual BrawlRoom gamers or top-level tournaments whilst helping to promote companies, individuals, and teams to anyone interested in knowing what is going on within the local scene.

Through the partnership, NAG and Mettlestate will follow the journeys of young talent as they make a name for themselves and spotlight the rising stars to support gamers who want to go pro.

NAG readers will also get exclusive inside access to the hottest events and tournaments, including regular NAG BrawlRooms, where only casual gamers and weekend warriors dominate the rankings.

Gamers participating in Mettlestate events will also enjoy all of NAG’s hottest content whilst waiting in a lobby for their respective matches to kick off.

Promote companies and educational facilities

This partnership aims to promote companies as well as educational facilities that have entered the esports scene using the power of both NAG and Mettlestate’s platforms to further their reach and, therefore, the value proposition for that company, school, or facility.

“Co-branding events, showcasing a school new to the ecosystem, interviewing a newfound shoutcaster, content creator, or gamer, and showing the power of a combined NAG and Mettlestate strategy, will benefit all involved,” says Len Nery, NAG publisher and MD.

“With this partnership, we aim to keep connecting the dots. Watch this space. We have already announced the Ultimate Game Masters TV show at rAge Expo 2023.

“We are working in partnership with Trace, and adding Mettlestate to the fold is a no-brainer,” Nery adds.

A gamechanger

“This partnership is a game-changer, not only for Mettlestate and NAG, but for South Africa’s gaming community as a whole”, adds Barry ‘Anthrax’ Louzada, Mettlestate’s MD.

“Our primary focus is providing our 260 000+ gamers with top-tier competitive opportunities, which we do through our leagues and casual cups.

“Now it’s time to enrich the experience for the Mettlestate gamers. We’re looking forward to creating and sharing content with NAG and benefiting South African gaming as a whole,” says Louzada.

NAG is a brand that has been the source of gaming and tech news and reviews and the inspiration for geek culture for South African gamers for over 20 years.

Since its formation in 2016, Mettlestate has hosted some of South Africa’s largest gaming tournaments and product activations and has helped catapult South African esports organisations and individuals onto the international stage