    Participate in the 2022 South African PR Landscape Survey

    17 Oct 2022
    Issued by: Ornico
    For the longest time, brands have used Advertising Value Equivalency (AVE) as the measure of success for public relations. Even though AVEs provide brands with an estimated rand value of their media coverage, they do not give insight into the effectiveness of the efforts put in by the PR team, nor do they indicate that the campaign helps to achieve the brand's goals and objectives.
    Participate in the 2022 South African PR Landscape Survey

    The question remains, are AVEs still a relevant and accurate indicator of growth? Should companies look into the development and implementation of a customised framework designed to assess their communication and advertising strategy as prescribed by the Barcelona Principles?

    Ornico is conducting a 15-minute survey with the aim of giving a holistic overview of the current PR practice in South Africa. The findings will be published in the 2022 South African PR Landscape Report, exploring the current approach to measurement and evaluation within the PR practice and uncovering the relationship between practice and measurement.

    Survey Link: https://survey.zohopublic.com/zs/gCB3fE

    Ornico
    Ornico provides brand, media and reputational intelligence and research to provide an independent view of brand performance. Gain the competitive edge by making strategic marketing and communications decisions to outsmart the competition.

