Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

OrnicoEntravision 365 DigitalRogerwilcoDentsuGrey AfricaSo InteractiveTopco MediaJoe PublicVicinity MediaBoomtownMediaHeads 360Irvine PartnersWunderman ThompsonSHAREit GroupFCB JoburgEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Digital Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Copywriter/Graphic Designer/PA Global
  • Lead Solutions Consultant/ HOD Consultancy Cape Town
  • Customer Success Manager Cape Town
  • Digital Business Journalist Roodepoort
  • Digital Marketing Manager Cape Town
  • Digital Media Strategist - Data and Media Cape Town
  • Mid - Digital Account/Social Manager Cape Town
  • Senior UI/UX/Web Designer / Team lead Cape Town
  • E-Commerce Controller Durban
  • DTP/Graphics Designer Durban
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Wilton Ackeer joins Rogerwilco

    17 Oct 2022
    Issued by: Rogerwilco
    New creative director adds weight to agency's management team.
    Wilton Ackeer, newly appointed creative director at Rogerwilco
    Wilton Ackeer, newly appointed creative director at Rogerwilco

    Rogerwilco has appointed accomplished creative director Wilton Ackeer to the position of creative director. Ackeer joined the agency on 1 October.

    Charlie Stewart, Rogerwilco CEO, said Ackeer would strengthen the agency’s creative capability: “Our high level of success at performance marketing is firmly established, and now it’s time to add a new dimension to the strategic creative value we offer. Wilton brings star quality, not only to existing clients, but to future clients too. We expect that he will also enable us to attract some of South Africa’s best creatives.”

    Ackeer said he was excited about joining Rogerwilco because it gave him so much scope to create work that actually works: “This is one of the most awarded digital agencies in South Africa. While digital is now the focus for brands and marketers, we’re yet to see it leading on the creative front. As creative director of Rogerwilco, I have an open brief to change that. This is an opportunity that doesn’t come along every day. I’m most excited about applying a creative lens to the digitally-led, results-oriented data and dev outputs of the agency.”

    After 20 years in advertising, Ackeer is clear about the kind of work he enjoys creating. “I believe in memorable moments of human interaction. The days of big-budget TV being the be-all and end-all of a campaign are well and truly over. I don’t think we can focus on just one channel when there are so many more effective ways of connecting with an audience. Rogerwilco understands this better than any other agency in South Africa today, and it’s now my job to help them communicate that.”

    Ackeer’s history has seen him work in South Africa and the UAE for agencies as diverse as Accenture Song, 34 Degrees, FOXP2, Oscar Tango Marketing and MullenLowe MENA.

    Multi award-winning Rogerwilco’s latest awards include FM AdFocus’s Small Agency of the Year in 2020 and Digital Agency of the Year in 2021.

    NextOptions
    Rogerwilco
    Rogerwilco, 2021 FM AdFocus Digital Agency of the Year, is an independently owned level 2 B-BBEE full service digital marketing agency with a presence in Cape Town, Johannesburg and London.
    Read more: Accenture, Charlie Stewart, Rogerwilco

    Related

    12 months left to start bridging South Africa's tech skills shortage
    12 months left to start bridging South Africa's tech skills shortage11 Oct 2022
    What can US businesses teach SA about inclusion at work?
    icandi CQWhat can US businesses teach SA about inclusion at work?23 Sep 2022
    The marketing technology nexus and the power of Thrivers
    StoneThe marketing technology nexus and the power of Thrivers12 Sep 2022
    The Lead Creative podcast launches season 2
    RogerwilcoThe Lead Creative podcast launches season 230 Aug 2022
    Source © Denis Putilov Craig Hannabus is inspired by a talk on CX at the recent CEM Africa 2022 summit
    A novel CX concept: we are government's customers29 Aug 2022
    SA's R294bn online opportunity - a brave new world of omnichannel integration
    SA's R294bn online opportunity - a brave new world of omnichannel integration23 Aug 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz