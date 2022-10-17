Wilton Ackeer joins Rogerwilco

New creative director adds weight to agency's management team.

Wilton Ackeer, newly appointed creative director at Rogerwilco

Rogerwilco has appointed accomplished creative director Wilton Ackeer to the position of creative director. Ackeer joined the agency on 1 October.

Charlie Stewart, Rogerwilco CEO, said Ackeer would strengthen the agency’s creative capability: “Our high level of success at performance marketing is firmly established, and now it’s time to add a new dimension to the strategic creative value we offer. Wilton brings star quality, not only to existing clients, but to future clients too. We expect that he will also enable us to attract some of South Africa’s best creatives.”

Ackeer said he was excited about joining Rogerwilco because it gave him so much scope to create work that actually works: “This is one of the most awarded digital agencies in South Africa. While digital is now the focus for brands and marketers, we’re yet to see it leading on the creative front. As creative director of Rogerwilco, I have an open brief to change that. This is an opportunity that doesn’t come along every day. I’m most excited about applying a creative lens to the digitally-led, results-oriented data and dev outputs of the agency.”

After 20 years in advertising, Ackeer is clear about the kind of work he enjoys creating. “I believe in memorable moments of human interaction. The days of big-budget TV being the be-all and end-all of a campaign are well and truly over. I don’t think we can focus on just one channel when there are so many more effective ways of connecting with an audience. Rogerwilco understands this better than any other agency in South Africa today, and it’s now my job to help them communicate that.”

Ackeer’s history has seen him work in South Africa and the UAE for agencies as diverse as Accenture Song, 34 Degrees, FOXP2, Oscar Tango Marketing and MullenLowe MENA.

Multi award-winning Rogerwilco’s latest awards include FM AdFocus’s Small Agency of the Year in 2020 and Digital Agency of the Year in 2021.



