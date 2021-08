Google search trends in South Africa

Google has released the most searched topics on the search engine over the past 15 years.

A look at the list reveals that, among other things, South Africans use the internet to find the answer to pressing questions, stay informed on topical issues, connect to government services, keep up with their favourite public figures and look for work, food, entertainment and health-related information.As Google celebrates the 15th anniversary of Google Trends, here is a look at some of the top Google searches in South Africa over the past 15 years:Where to stay?How to make money fast?How to make love?What is love?What is my IP?How to make pancakes?How to download from Youtube?How to kiss?How to lose weight?How to lose belly fat?La LigaChampions LeagueEnglish Premier LeaguePSL standingsRugby World CupSerie AFA CupEngland ChampionshipEuropa LeagueNedbank CupCassper NyovestCyril RamaphosaJulius MalemaJacob ZumaBonang MathebaZodwa WabantuBlack CoffeeBabes WodumoSenzo MeyiwaPearl ThusiLoad sheddingCoronavirus South AfricaNational treasuryElection ResultsHeritage DayBoko HaramHoërskool DriehoekCurfew South AfricaRamaphosa’s WifeChesterville DurbanDPSA vacanciesCareer JunctionJob mailGumtree jobsEskom vacanciesGovernment vacanciesTransnet vacanciesJobs in PretoriaBest jobsDPSA circularHome affairsDepartment of labourDepartment of EducationE-filingDepartment of Home AffairsPost officeCity of JohannesburgCity of TshwaneCity PowerDepartment of JusticeMy UnisaGoogle ScholarUP portalPuff and passUniversity of PretoriaGoogle ClassroomDepartment of EducationUJ UlinkTUT ITSRosebank CollegeKim KardashianChris BrownJustin BieberLil WayneChristiano RonaldoDonald TrumpAriana GrandeTaylor SwiftLady GagaOne DirectionAll of me lyricsHallelujah lyricsHello by Adele lyricsDespacito lyricsThinking out loud lyricsAmazing grace lyricsPanda lyricsDrunk in love lyricsSay something lyricsWAP lyricsRomans PizzaKFC menuNandos menuDebonairs pizzaOcean basketChicken licken menuFood lovers marketPizza perfectUber EatsBurger King menuBanting dietPregnancy signsApple cider vinegarNHLS loginSymptoms of coronavirusChicken poxCystic FibrosisLower back painCitro sodaBlood in urineSearch trends information is gleaned from data collated by Google based on what South Africans have been searching for. Google processes more than 40,000 search queries every second. This translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2tn searches per year worldwide. ‘Top searches’ indicate searches that topped Google’s charts while ‘most searched’ queries are the most popular terms for the past 15 years, ranked in order by volume of searches. Live Google search trends data is available here