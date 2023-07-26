Newsmaker: Lindiwe Maduna, MD of Duma Collective

Recently appointed MD of Duma Collective, Lindiwe Maduna, might have stumbled into the industry years ago, but today she is very clear in her objectives, the primary one being to drive strategic growth for the business in collaboration with its clients and her team.

With no formal qualifications in communications, she developed her skills and knowledge through sheer hard work, culminating in her appointment as a leader in the creative communcaitons sector.

She says she has always had big dreams, but she never forgets her roots.

Tell us a bit about yourself

I am a proudly born and bred Sowetan, where I grew up with both my parents in a humble home, alongside my three brothers.

From a young age, I aspired to become a doctor but financial constraints and my matric results meant I had to reconsider my career path. Consequently, I pursued a course in travel and tourism, a field that intrigued me, and I saw it as an opportunity to explore different cultures and contribute to the experiences of travellers.

Then I found the creative agency, but I had no formal qualifications in this industry,so I had put in twice the effort and time to develop my skills and knowledge.

Overall, my experiences have taught me the importance of perseverance, adaptability, and seizing opportunities that come my way. I remain grateful for the path I have taken and the growth I have experienced, despite the initial challenges I faced.

You says you stumbled into the creative communications industry. Tell us more about your journey.

I was fortunate enough to find the creative communication industry, and I am so grateful that I discovered it. Not only has it brought me professional fulfillment and growth, but also personal fulfilment and growth.

Throughout my journey I have been lucky to have been exposed to a multitude of opportunities, that I might not have otherwise encountered.

Witnessing the possibilities and rewards that this industry can provide, I became excited about the potential it holds for the future. In fact, I am proud to share that my son has chosen to follow in my footsteps, embarking on his own career as a creative.

What’s a typical day for you?

A typical day for me begins with an early morning walk, where I take the opportunity to reflect, pray, and listen to audiobooks or podcasts.

At the office, I dedicate my mornings to reviewing emails and prioritising daily tasks. I strongly believe in setting clear objectives and goals. Throughout the day, I remain flexible and adaptable, ready to address any urgent matters. This may include troubleshooting operational issues, overcoming unforeseen challenges, client meetings and providing support to my team. I strive to balance proactive planning and effectively managing unexpected situations, as I have an open-door policy.

I actively participate in creative reviews and brainstorms within our agency, as we strongly believe that everyone possesses creativity. This is where my passion truly lies and shines, as I enjoy generating ideas and engaging in the creative process. It invigorates me to see a concept coming to life.

In the evenings, I spend quality time with my family.

Overall, my typical day involves a combination of personal reflection, professional responsibilities, and family time, all aimed at maintaining a fulfilling and balanced lifestyle.

Do you think that African women are taking up their rightful place at the table, in the industry?

In my 22 years of experience in the industry, I've witnessed the journey of African women fighting to secure their rightful place at the table. When I started at my first agency, there was only one black person, who was an extraordinary woman.

However, I'm pleased to see the progress made today, and I'm grateful to those who paved the way before me. I commend my CEO, Sibu Mabena, who established this remarkable business in her early 20s as well as the first black woman managing director, Kagiso Musi, and all the inspiring women who came before me. I express my gratitude to them.

While significant strides have been made, there is still a lot of work to be done.

What advice do you have not only for young Black people entering the industry?

My advice extends not only to young Black individuals entering the industry but to all aspiring professionals: Embrace creativity and innovation as they are crucial in this field. You never know what impact your ideas could have. Additionally, focus on cultivating relationships and partnerships, which can contribute to your success.

When you are not in work mode, what do you like doing?

I find joy in spending quality time with my family at home – I love hosting and cooking. A girl's getaway with my bestie or indulging in a peaceful solo picnic is also at the top of my list.