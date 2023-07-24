Industries

Africa


Razor PR's Oscar Tshifure: Prisa president-elect

24 Jul 2023
Oscar Tshifure has been appointed president-elect of the Public Relations Institute of South Africa (Prisa).
Image supplied. Oscar Tshifure has been appointed president-elect of the Public Relations Institute of South Africa (Prisa)
Image supplied. Oscar Tshifure has been appointed president-elect of the Public Relations Institute of South Africa (Prisa)

Currently, Tshifure he serves as the business director and head of public affairs at Razor PR, leading a team that specialises in stakeholder strategy engagement, regulatory strategy and engagement, crisis management, political counsel, advisory services for the C-Suite, and ESG policy and advocacy support programmes.

Tshifure has over 16 years of experience and would like to lead the industry body and its communities towards a future where public relations and strategic communications hold a prominent position in business and society.

“As an agency we are committed to playing our part in actively bettering our whole industry. We deeply believe that it is an approach that lifts the bar for our people, our clients and our peers around the country. I am excited that this new role places me in a unique position to be driving this first hand,” says Tshifure.

Bridging the gap

In his work Tshifure aspires to bridge the gap between business and the needs of society. By ensuring that strategic communications receive the recognition it deserves, he plans to create an impact for future generations.

“Organisations cannot lead without strategic direction, and that is what we, as practitioners, bring to the industry. We need to get it right, aligning the world of work with societal needs to represent our industry well and create a lasting impact,” he says.

Image Supplied. The front cover of the first Africa PR & Communicaitons Report
PR and communications industry: A pivotal role in restoring the continent's reputation

3 Jul 2023

Strong voice of African communicators

Over his career, Tshifure has collaborated with clients such as the Presidency of South Africa, the National Department of Health, and Btics Business Council SA Chapter, among others.

“Oscar is a leader of distinction and a strong voice of African communicators. We are proud of his appointment to lead fundamental change at an industry level,” says Dustin Chick, partner and managing director at Razor PR.

Tshifure's commitment to making a positive impact extends beyond his professional pursuits.

He holds directorship positions at various organisations, including the South African Reading Foundation (Read A Book SA), the Sifiso Falala Foundation, and Sovereign Africa Rating.

Additionally, he serves as the Director of the Pan Africa Media Research Organisation, generating actionable knowledge about African people's behaviours regarding media, lifestyles, and product usage.

Recognised for his expertise and industry insights, Tshifure serves as a member of the Academic Advisory Committee for the Department of Integrated Communication at Tshwane University of Technology.

He is also a guest lecturer at the Department of Marketing at the University of Johannesburg. In 2022, he was appointed as a judge for the Prism Awards by the Prisa, and elected as the vice president and treasurer of the Pan African Media Research Organisation.

Tshifure is currently pursuing his Masters of Business Administration through Henley Business School, further enhancing his strategic and managerial skills

Public relations, PRISA, Prism Awards, Public Relations Institute of South Africa, PR, Oscar Tshifure, Razor PR



