Prism Awards entries and Young Voices deadlines extended

The Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (Prisa) is extending the entry deadlines for Prism Awards and for all aspiring Prism Young Voices applicants.
The entry deadline for Prism Young Voices is 9 February 2020 and the deadline for Prism Awards entries is 12 February 2020.
The Prism Awards are now in their 23rd year and are presented to public relations and communication professionals who have successfully incorporated strategy, creativity and professionalism in their strategies and campaigns over the 2019 period.
The Prism Young Voices, previously known as the Prism Young Judges, is an exciting opportunity that is a partnership between the Prism Awards and the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (Prisa). The initiative offers 10 young and dynamic communications enthusiasts the opportunity to not only be part of the Prism Awards but to also be mentored by some of the best in the communications and PR industry.
