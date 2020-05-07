Howard Audio drives Mazda lockdown TVC

As Howard Audio waits patiently to get back into our studios, we are busy creating at home and are managing to seamlessly deliver work to our clients. Since lockdown began, we have had the privilege of working on a Mazda commercial with everything produced remotely.

Grey Africa sent out a brief to DOP’s to determine whether they had relevant personal content that defined “beauty, moments, love, life”. DOP Jimmy Reynolds provided footage of his young son playing outside, which fit the brief perfectly.Howard Audio’s brief was to create original music that resonated with the visuals and deliver final mix for the commercial. Adam Howard explains “This was the first piece I composed in lockdown, a surreal experience for me personally, as all of my work is usually done in studio, never really crossing over into home life. It was a challenging and enjoyable project that just goes to show that inspiration can find you anywhere.”View the TVC here: