Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Production Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Howard Audio drives Mazda lockdown TVC

Issued by: Howard Audio
As Howard Audio waits patiently to get back into our studios, we are busy creating at home and are managing to seamlessly deliver work to our clients. Since lockdown began, we have had the privilege of working on a Mazda commercial with everything produced remotely.

Grey Africa sent out a brief to DOP’s to determine whether they had relevant personal content that defined “beauty, moments, love, life”. DOP Jimmy Reynolds provided footage of his young son playing outside, which fit the brief perfectly.


Howard Audio’s brief was to create original music that resonated with the visuals and deliver final mix for the commercial. Adam Howard explains “This was the first piece I composed in lockdown, a surreal experience for me personally, as all of my work is usually done in studio, never really crossing over into home life. It was a challenging and enjoyable project that just goes to show that inspiration can find you anywhere.”

View the TVC here:



Howard Audio's press office

Howard AudioAt Howard Audio we do sound differently. Our composers and engineers combine original music, sound design and final mix in a state of the art studio to create emotionally captivating audio.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: Mazda, Adam Howard, GREY Africa, Howard Audio

Top stories

Covid-19 - Which media channels to use to connect with consumers

Issued by Borderless Access

The future of banking is here and Guerrilla IMC is ensuring that you know about it

Issued by Guerrilla IMC

SA businesses innovate in the face of lockdown constraints
A day in the lockdown life of Joe Public United co-founder and Group CCO Pepe Marais

By Jessica Tennant

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.

Let's do Biz