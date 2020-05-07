Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Ogilvy Joburg MD Elouise Kelly resigns for a new adventure

Issued by: Ogilvy South Africa
Ogilvy Joburg MD Elouise Kelly is set to leave to join another global company, still to be announced.
Elouise Kelly
Kelly joined Ogilvy in April 2018. Prior to joining the agency, she worked as a branding, communication and business strategist, managing content strategies, launching brands and driving business objectives at companies like Top TV, Viacom, MTN Irancell, M-Net and SABC.

Her experience, commitment and enthusiasm have been an asset to Ogilvy, helping the agency grow client brands and deliver meaningful communications, while also being a core part of operational management and senior leadership.

“Elouise has a passion for people. She has been committed to the wellbeing and success of our teams and to delivering value to our clients. Elouise’s exceptional marketing and communications skills will serve her well in her new role. We wish her all the best for her new chapter,” said Ogilvy chief growth officer Mathieu Plassard.

“I’ve learnt a lot during my time at Ogilvy,” said Kelly. “Leaving has not been not an easy choice. Ogilvy has an amazing network of talent, which continues to deliver great work. I’m fortunate to have been a part of the magic. I’m excited to be returning to the media and entertainment industry and looking forward to the challenges ahead.”

Ogilvy South Africa offers integrated creative advertising agency and marketing services from offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.
